Evans: "Central Europe Rally step into the unknown".

WRC runner-up and title contender Elfyn Evans has spoken about stepping into the unknown when the Central European Rally (CER) gets underway next week as the penultimate round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

The event starts in Prague on Thursday 26 October and includes routes through the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria in a new three-nation format for the WRC.

Asked what he expects from the asphalt stages at the Central Europe Rally, Welshman Evans said: "We don't really know much about it. The organisers have provided some videos of the stages, but it is difficult to assess what the rally will be like. It's a new rally for everyone, no one really knows what to expect from the roads or how different they will be from day to day."

Following his pre-event test in the Czech Republic, Evans added: "Testing in the Czech Republic is something new for me. It's been quite a while since we were last on tarmac in Croatia. For the set-up we need something that works everywhere and that's hard to get on a test day, but we'll do our best," explained Evans, who is 31 points behind his WRC-leading Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanperä and has a mathematical chance of winning the title. "A lot of it depends on the weather we have. Obviously at this time of year it's more likely to rain than in the summer, and when it rains a lot the road gets muddier and dirtier and it becomes very difficult to judge grip."

Evans has a strong record in asphalt events, winning Rally Croatia earlier this year and leading much of FORUM8 Rally Japan last year. In addition, he won on Finnish gravel this year.