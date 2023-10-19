Central Europe Rally also in World Championship in 2024

Less than a month before the end of the current championship season, the FIA has announced the schedule for the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) and the organisers of the Central European Rally are jubilant: the WRC round in the heart of Central Europe has also been included in next year's WRC calendar. This means that the fans can look forward to another edition with the world's rally stars even before the premiere of the new motorsport highlight in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, which is now imminent. For the second year, the date has been set one week later than this year and is scheduled for 31 October to 3 November.

The fact that the FIA has already confirmed the Central European Rally as a round for the 2024 calendar at such an early stage is seen as a great compliment by those responsible for the event. "We are delighted that the representatives of the WRC and FIA have given us a clear vote of confidence in this way," says ADAC Sport President Dr Gerd Ennser, representing the German sponsor of the Central European Rally. "We also see this gesture as confirmation of our efforts to cooperate closely and with great mutual respect between all parties involved." This does not only concern the external relationship with the sponsors of the series and the international sporting authority.

Jan Stovicek, President of the AČR (Autoklub České republiky), emphasises: "With this project, we are proving the power and vitality of cooperation across national borders. I am proud that in this way we are sending out a signal for the benefits of international cooperation and friendship, especially in our time." The teams and fans who are now arriving will soon be able to see these benefits for themselves.

Univ. Prof. Dr. Harald Hertz as chairman of the AMF (Austrian Motorsport Federation) and ÖAMTC vice-president emphasises that "we were able to put together great special stages in all three countries, whose sporting value is worthy of the rally king class. We are looking forward to a premiere on narrow and selective asphalt tracks, which, however, also take us to beautiful regions in our home countries. Together with all the rally's sponsoring associations, I am looking forward to this beautiful setting for the best rallying in the world."

Date 2024 with "silent holiday

The second edition of the Central Europe Rally has been scheduled by WRC officials for the weekend of 31 October to 3 November. This means a big challenge for the organisers, because 1 November (All Saints' Day) is a so-called "silent" holiday in both Germany and Austria with restrictions on public life. So even before the premiere, there is a first item on the to-do list, to which others will certainly be added during the event, as the experiences of the 2023 World Cup round will of course immediately flow into the planning for the coming year.

World Rally Championship 2024:

25. - 28. January: Rally Monte Carlo

15. - 18. February: Rally Sweden

28. - 31. March:Safari Rally Kenya

18. - 21. April:Rally Croatia

09. - 12. May:Rally Portugal

30. May - 02. June: Rally Sardinia Italy

27. - 30. June:Rally Poland

18. - 21. July:Rally Latvia

01. - 04. August:Rally Finland

05. - 08. September: Rally Acropolis Greece

26. - 29. September: Rally Chile

31. October - 03. November: Central Europe Rally

21. - 24. November: Rally Japan

