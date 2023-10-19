World Rally Championship 2024 with Central Europe

The FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) is set for another exciting season in 2024 following the release of the 2024 calendar, including the Central European Rally.

In its 52nd season, the WRC will head to 13 fascinating destinations on four continents, offering a perfect blend of tradition and innovation in keeping with rallying's enduring heritage.

The legendary Rally Monte-Carlo (25-28 January) once again lifts the lid on the 2024 season, taking in the famous Col de Turini passes high in the French Alps that test drivers like no other. Following closely behind are the frozen forests of Rally Sweden (15 - 18 February), the only pure snow and ice event on the calendar.

A significant shift takes place at the Safari Rally Kenya, which returns to a more traditional date of 28-31 March, having been held in June in recent years. This shift to the Easter weekend will be an even tougher test as it coincides with the start of the rainy season in Naivasha.

The Rally Croatia (18-21 April) has attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators since its WRC debut in 2021. The unique tarmac tracks around the capital Zagreb vary from smooth to badly broken and will return in all their glory. As will the legendary gravel tests of the Vodafone Rally de Portugal (9-12 May) - also a huge crowd-pleaser.

Mediterranean charm awaits at the Rally Italy Sardinia (30 May - 2 June), before the highly anticipated 80th Rally Poland (27 - 30 June) returns after a hiatus at the sport's highest level since 2017. Poland's lightning-fast gravel roads promise to make it an exciting spectacle, which will only be enhanced by the country's enthusiastic fan base.

WRC is delighted to welcome a newcomer with Rally Latvia (18-21 July), which takes place in the vibrant southern coastal city of Liepāja. Building on years of success at FIA European Rally Championship level, the loose surface event underlines the clear path for events to move up to the global stage of the WRC.

Speed enthusiasts can look forward to the high-profile Finland (1-4 August), known for its breathtaking speeds and gravity-defying jumps. Excitement then takes on a different form at the Acropolis Rally Greece (5 - 8 September), with its twisting, rocky mountain stages offering a completely different flair.

With the Rally Chile (26 - 29 September), South America once again underlines its presence, underlining the global reach of the championship.

The Central Europe Rally (31 October - 3 November) will be the penultimate round through Austria, the Czech Republic and Germany before the grand finale in Asia at the FORUM8 Rally Japan (21 - 24 November).

Commenting on the calendar, Jona Siebel, Managing Director of WRC Promoter, said: "We eagerly look forward to another action-packed season in 2024 with a calendar that not only celebrates our cherished traditions but also catapults us into an exciting future. "Our return to Poland and debut in Latvia underline our commitment to delivering a fresh and exciting WRC experience to fans and competitors alike."

Each round of the WRC season will be broadcast live on the ground-breaking new WRC platform Rally.TV, as well as via traditional broadcast partners around the globe.

World Rally Championship 2024:

25. - 28. January: Rally Monte Carlo

15 - 18 February: Rally Sweden

28. - 31. March:Safari Rally Kenya

18. - 21. April:Rally Croatia

09. - 12. May:Rally Portugal

30 May - 02. June: Rally Sardinia Italy

27. - 30. June:Rally Poland

18. - 21. July:Rally Latvia

01. - 04. August: Rally Finland

05 - 08 September: Rally Acropolis Greece

26 - 29 September: Rally Chile

31 October - 03 November: Central Europe Rally

21 - 24 November: Rally Japan