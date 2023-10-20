Central Europe Rally: Advance booking ends on Tuesday

On site, only Stage Passes (German: Pass für Wertungsprüfung) from 25 Euros are still available. The Central Europe Rally switches to "live mode": In the night from Tuesday (24 October) to Wednesday (25 October), the advance ticket sale via the online shop on the event's homepage ends. After that, last-minute visitors will only be able to buy tickets directly on site - only "stage passes" for the individualstages from Thursday to Sunday will be offered. Visitors who would like to purchase a weekend or day ticket should definitely buy their tickets in advance. Those who want to arrive perfectly prepared for the rally also have access to all relevant information already now and should take the opportunity to download the relevant documents. Ticket shop, download documents and current news are available at centraleuropeanrally.eu.

Day and weekend tickets can still be purchased online before the advance sale officially ends on Tuesday at 23:59. After that, only individual tickets will be available for the individual special stages on the four event days from Thursday to Sunday. The entrance fee for the SuperSpecial Stages in Prague (Velka Chuchle) is 40 Euros (standing room) and 80 Euros (seat), in Klatovy (Czech Republic) 34 Euros and 68 Euros respectively. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are then available for 25 euros per competition.

Important to know: On-site payment is only possible in cash - in the Czech Republic in Czech crowns as well as euros, of course. Tickets can be bought at the visitor entrances to the individual fan zones along the special stages as well as at the service park in Passau. There and elsewhere, however, there is also a free view of the rally vehicles: For the area around the Dreiländerhalle in Passau, for example, there is no entrance fee - only the actual service area, where the teams work on the vehicles, can only be entered with a valid ticket or a single entry for 5 Euros. Also free of charge are the shakedown on Wednesday (25 October), the show-start in Prague (Thursday, 26 October) and the award ceremony on Sunday in Passau (29 October).

All information for beautiful days at the Central Europe Rally available



If you are coming to the Central European Rally as a visitor, you can get perfect information beforehand and should consider saving important information for offline use as well. After all, the network coverage in the beautiful forest and hilly landscape of the event region is not always perfect. But if you have your mobile device with you, you still won't get lost in the Bavarian Forest, because all the important visitor information is designed so that it can be easily downloaded to your mobile phone. This includes, for example, the detailed plans of the spectator and parking positions, which are available on the homepage as well as in the smartphone app from event partner TW-Sportsoft (available for iOS and Android devices in the respective stores). The latter provides the plans and sketches, but also the timetable and starter list, even if there is no network available. Another useful aid is the official magazine for the rally, which is published exclusively digitally and free of charge in the interests of sustainability. It can be downloaded from the homepage and is also automatically available offline in the TW-Sportsoft app. (CER)

Homepage