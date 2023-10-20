Rally champion Griebel at the DTM finale

German Rally Champion Marijan Griebel will compete in the DTM. After winning his third title in the German Rally Championship, he wants to set the mood in Hockenheim with his Škoda Fabia RS Rally2.

The 300 hp rally car of the newly crowned DRM champion will be used as the '0' car at the Central Europe Rally next week. The WRC round will take place across borders on Czech, Austrian and German soil; start in Prague, service park in Passau, Bavaria. In Hockenheim, three drivers are still fighting for the title of DTM champion with racing cars from the Group's sister brands Porsche, Lamborghini and Audi.

The final weekend of the DTM is enriched by a special highlight: Apart from the 28 GT3 cars from six different manufacturers, a Škoda will also take to the track in Hockenheim. The 300 hp Fabia RS Rally2 will be driven by Marijan Griebel. The policeman from Hahnweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate was crowned German Rally Champion just three weeks ago. For the three-time DRM champion, it is the first appearance in the DTM.

With his demonstration drives on the Formula 1 circuit in Baden, Griebel is making the connection to the Central European Rally. The newly created round of the FIA World Rally Championship starts next Thursday in Prague and also leads through Austria and Germany. The service park is pitching its tents in Passau, Bavaria. The Fabia RS Rally2 of Team Pole Promotion, with which Griebel clinched his DRM title, will open the tracks on all four event days of the rally as a '0' car immediately before the first WRC competitor. The plan is for the new champion, together with co-driver Tobias Braun, to alternate in the cockpit with Dennis Rostek/Dennis Zenz. Rostek, for his part, won this year's DRM Trophy at the wheel of a Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo.

Rally drivers like Marijan Griebel rarely encounter perfectly flat race tracks with lush run-off zones; when chasing alone against the clock, they are more used to narrow field, forest and meadow tracks with potholes, bumps and jumps on their special stages. Instead of asphalt, sand, gravel or churned-up grass strips are often used as road surfaces. The track limits are not artificial bumps or white lines, but ditches, bushes or even trees. For his laps with the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 at the Hockenheimring, however, the newly crowned German rally champion promised not to 'rob' off the track with the four-wheel-drive vehicle powered by a 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder engine, even though the gravel bed on the outside of the Sachs bend is ideal for a long drift. Nevertheless, at the end of the demonstration drive, there might be more flies on the side windows than on the windscreen...

Successful in Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria

From Hockenheim, Griebel and Team Pole Promotion's Fabia RS Rally2 travel directly to Prague for the start of the Central Europe Rally. The special livery on the competition vehicle is a nod to Škoda's great history in the rally championships of those three countries, which will jointly host the twelfth of 13 WRC rounds: In its home country, the Czech carmaker boasts a total of 19 national rally titles, while in Austria it has nine. And in Germany, Marijan Griebel was the tenth Škoda driver to be crowned champion at the end of September - no other brand is more successful in the DRM.

Central Europe Rally:

New WRC round in Czech Republic, Austria and Germany

The Central European Rally follows a new concept. Between 2002 and 2019, the German WRC round was mainly held in the region around Trier with special stages in the Moselle vineyards, on the Baumholder military training area and in the northern Saarland. Now, for the first time, the border triangle of the Czech Republic, Austria and Bavaria is setting the stage for the cross-border event, and the 18 special stages (SS) covering a total length of 313 kilometres are likely to be correspondingly varied for the participants. It all starts on Thursday (26.10.) at 13:00 with the ceremonial start in the centre of Prague and two first special stages on Czech soil. Friday will also see six more special stages, most of which will take place in the Czech Republic. On Saturday and Sunday the action will shift to Austria and Germany. For the overnight breaks, the service park in Passau's Kohlbruck trade fair park will be available. The last special stage - the so-called Power Stage - will start on Sunday at 12:15 pm northeast of Passau, where the finish will also be.

Škoda is participating in the RC2 category with the factory-supported Team Toksport WRT, among others. The team from the Nürburgring village of Quiddelbach alone is already bringing four Fabia RS Rally2s to the start. They will be driven by Andreas Mikkelsen/Torstein Eriksen (Norway), Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson (Great Britain/Sweden), Sami Pajari/Enni Mälkönen (Finland) and Nikolay Gryazin/Konstantin Aleksandrov (ANA). In total, 25 of the 68 registered participants will rely on a rally car from Mladá Boleslav.

DTM finale:

Three drivers with three Škoda sister brands still with title chances

The DTM is holding its finale at the Hockenheimring this weekend. The ADAC series, which is based on the international GT3 regulations, will hold its 15th and 16th rounds of the season on the 4.574-kilometre Grand Prix circuit. Three drivers from the 28-car field still have a chance of winning the title, all three of them driving race cars from Škoda's sister brands. Austrian Porsche works driver Thomas Preining is the championship leader in a 911 GT3 R of the customer team Manthey EMA, Italian Mirko Bortolotti drives an SSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2 and Swiss Ricardo Feller starts in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II from Abt Sportsline. The one-hour races will start at 13:30 on Saturday and Sunday and will be broadcast live on Pro7. (Skoda)

The German Rally Champions on Škoda

2002 Matthias Kahle/Peter Göbel (D/D), Škoda Octavia WRC

2004 Matthias Kahle/Peter Göbel (D/D), Škoda Octavia WRC

2005 Matthias Kahle/Peter Göbel (D/D), Škoda Fabia WRC

2010 Matthias Kahle/Peter Göbel (D/D), Škoda Fabia Super 2000

2012 Mark Wallenwein/Stefan Kopczyk (D/D), Škoda Fabia Super 2000

2016 Fabian Kreim/Frank Christian (D/D), Škoda Fabia Rally2

2017 Fabian Kreim/Frank Christian (D/D), Škoda Fabia Rally2

2019 Fabian Kreim/Tobias Braun (D/D), Škoda Fabia Rally2

2022 Philip Geipel/Katrin Becker (D/D), Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo

2023 Marijan Griebel/Tobias Braun (D/D), Škoda Fabia RS Rally2