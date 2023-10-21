Hyundai targets win at home race

The event includes stages in Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria, making it the first WRC rally to be held in three countries. This unique event will see Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe, Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm and Teemu Suninen/Mikko Markkula compete with a Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid.

The Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team returns to tarmac for the first Central Europe Rally since Croatia and hopes to add another note to its podium record. The unique, cross-border rally is the second all-asphalt event of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) - including Monte Carlo 2023 - and takes place from 26-29 October.

As a brand new event, the Central Europe Rally holds a number of unknowns. The inspection will be the first time crews have had the opportunity to drive the tracks, leaving them little time to familiarise themselves with the profile and characteristics of the roads. In addition, the contrast of the surfaces in the three countries is striking. The rougher tarmac and narrow forest roads in the Czech Republic could prove to be the toughest challenge of the weekend for all competitors, including those behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid.

The event sees the WRC return to Germany for the first time since the 2019 Rally Germany. With Hyundai Motorsport's factory located in Alzenau, Germany, the Central Europe Rally will feel like a home event for the manufacturer. The team claimed its first WRC victory on German soil back in 2014. A repeat of this success will be the goal of all three crews of the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team: Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe, Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm and Teemu Suninen/ Mikko Markkula.

The Central Europe Rally will be the first event in WRC history to cross the borders of three countries. The 18 stages will run a total competition distance of 310.01 km as well as the longest liaison distance of the season so far, 1380.69 km. The rally starts in the Czech Republic on Thursday and stays in the country throughout Friday before crossing into both Austria and Germany on Saturday morning. This means that all three nations will host the rally in less than 48 hours.

The rally from the co-driver's point of view

Preparing for a rally that has never been held before is as much a challenge for co-drivers as it is for drivers. Markkula tells how he prepares to tackle the tarmac of Central Europe:

"On a new rally, we have to be extra careful and time-consuming looking at maps and our other documents to make sure the route notes are perfect. The route marking process itself is not too different, especially because there are always some new sections or completely new routes in events we have done before. I think that this rally will be similar in some ways to Rally Germany, an event where we have already gained experience. I expect the Czech roads to be narrow, bumpy and fast, while in contrast the Austrian roads will be smoother and wider, but just as fast. Asphalt and grip levels will vary from country to country, which will be a big challenge."

Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul said, "Introducing a brand new rally to the calendar, and one as notable as this, is always a challenge for teams and crews. Bringing a WRC event back to Germany is special for us as a home round, but also for the German fans who haven't seen top-class rally action in their country since 2019. To combine three countries in one round is something the WRC has never done before. For three countries with such a great rallying tradition to host is extraordinary. Podiums at our two previous asphalt rallies(including Monte Carlo) this season mean we are confident we can repeat, if not better, Thierry and Esapekka's third places at the Monte and in Croatia."

Thierry Neuville took victory for Hyundai Motorsport in 2014, it was the first WRC triumph for both, on German soil Neuville said, "It's the new event on the calendar and it's always exciting when you get the chance to discover new roads. It is an asphalt event; I always enjoy driving on asphalt and I am looking forward to it. It will be a long event between Passau, Prague and also with routes in Austria. It has the longest connection distance in the calendar so far, so there will be long distances between stages, but I am sure it will be exciting. We usually get some footage from the organiser showing the stages so we can try to have a look and see what we need to prepare for, especially before the pre-event test, which will be crucial in a rally. It could be three different days with three different types of roads. We need to be well prepared and that is the most important thing we can do. Like any other rally, the goal is to win."

Lappi cited, "It's an interesting concept that I really like; it's the first time we've seen something like this in the highest rally class. Friday will be challenging as I know from previous experience what the Czech roads are like. I don't know Austria that well, but in Germany we have experience thanks to the Rally Germany. It is the time of year when there will be a lot of rain and leaves from the trees, so it will be a challenge to deal with the different natural elements. I strongly believe that there will be three different characteristics this weekend because it is three different countries. I don't think we have seen such changes on asphalt before, so it will be a unique event to prepare for. The goal is to put pressure on. If we can do that, I'm sure the end result will be good."

Suninen said, "The Central Europe Rally will be really challenging. It will take place in three different countries, so we can expect very different types of roads, different tarmac and a lot of changes. So it will be a big challenge for me, especially because it will be my first rally with the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid on an asphalt round. We had a really good test in Austria and got some good experience with the car, but the rally will be much later in the year, which makes it the most difficult asphalt rally on the calendar. The conditions will be much more difficult and that's something new we're facing at the rally. It's starting to be autumn time, the temperatures are getting colder, the trees are losing leaves, which means there is dirt on the asphalt. The goal is to bring the car home and learn as much as we can from our time on the stages. The fact that Hyundai wants to see my pace on the tarmac means a lot to me, so I want to finish the weekend with a good result for the whole team." (Hyundai)

Drivers' Championship standings after 11 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 217 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 186 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 155 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 146 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 99 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 77 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33