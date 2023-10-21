Rovanperä wants to defend his title in Passau

Following its recent success in the Manufacturers' Championship, the Toyota team will take on an entirely new challenge at the penultimate round of the 2023 season: the Central Europe Rally (26-29 October).

With Toyota Gazoo Racing-World Rally Team (GR-WRT) having secured its third consecutive manufacturers' title at the previous rally in Chile, attention now turns to who will win this year's title, the fifth in a row for the team: Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans with their respective co-drivers Jonne Halttunen and Scott Martin Jonne Halttunen.

There are 31 points between Rovanperä and Evans, with a maximum of 60 still possible from the last two rounds, which means that Rovanperä could win his second consecutive championship in Central Europe if Evans does not overtake him. An Evans win, on the other hand, would guarantee that their battle would come down to the wire in the final round of Rally Japan in November.

Joining them on the grid for the Central Europe Rally will be eight-time World Champion Sébastien Ogier, while Takamoto Katsuta will drive a fourth GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid as part of the TGR WRC Challenge programme.

After seven consecutive events on gravel on a variety of roads around the globe, this is the first round since the Croatia Rally in April to be held on asphalt. It will be the first modern round of the FIA World Rally Championship to feature stages in three different countries. This marks a return to Germany after 2019 as well as a debut on Czech roads and Austria's first appearance since the inaugural season in 1973 (Österreichische Alpenfahrt).

The service park will be based in the German city of Passau, with the shakedown taking place in nearby Tittling on Wednesday afternoon. The rally will start in the Czech capital of Prague and its famous castle on Thursday lunchtime, before a super special stage opens at Velká Chuchle racecourse on the outskirts of the city. In the evening, another round stage around Klatovy will follow before heading back to Passau.

Friday's action will also take place exclusively on Czech roads, with three stages twice before and after the tyre fitting zone in Prachatice. Saturday's route includes two stages in Austria and another in Germany, all repeated after the midday service in Passau, while one stage is run twice on both sides of the German-Austrian border to form Sunday's finale.

Jari-Matti Latvala (Team Principal): "It's fantastic to have secured the Manufacturers' Championship before we enter these final two events and the focus will now be on the battle for the Drivers' title between Kalle and Elfyn. We will give both of them our full support so they can have a free and fair fight and the best driver should win. We will also have Sebastien back in our line-up and his passion for winning will be huge as always, and now that Takamoto has no more pressure in terms of the championship, I hope he can fight for another podium in the next events. The Central Europe Rally will be new for everyone and we expect that the roads could be very challenging at this time of year: It could be wet or muddy or there could be a lot of leaves on the road. It won't be easy for the drivers, but I know our car has been very strong in such conditions and I will encourage them to push."

Kalle Rovanperä: "The Manufacturers' Championship is a great achievement for the whole team and now we will fight hard for the Drivers' and Co-Drivers' titles in the last events of the season. When the battle is between teammates, the fight with the same cars is always quite friendly and fair, so it should be a good fight. It's nice to be back on tarmac with a rally car. I felt comfortable in the car straight away at our test and hopefully it will be the same at the rally. I am pretty confident that it can be a good event for us: This type of asphalt rally usually suits me best and I've had some good results on roads like this."

Elfyn Evans: "With two laps to go, we still have quite a big gap to Kalle in the championship, but it's not over yet and we know how quickly things can change in this game. We will try everything to finish the season with two strong rallies and put pressure on. This will be a new rally for everyone and with stages in three different countries we have to try and find a set-up that works everywhere. With any new rally, it's difficult to gauge what the stages will be like from videos alone, but the weather will certainly play a big part in how dirty the roads will be and how much grip there will be."

Sébastien Ogier: "I am very happy that the team is manufacturers' champion again. It is very deserved after a great job this season. Even though it's difficult to say what to expect at this rally, I always look forward to facing a new challenge. These days, it's also close to home for me and I'm sure there will be a lot of rally fans there watching and supporting us. I'm not sure if my starting position will be optimal, but it will probably depend on the weather: If it's dry, we can probably fight for the top positions, and if it's wet, it might be more difficult for us through the stages after a few cars. But I always start every rally aiming as high as possible and I want it to be fun." (Toyota)

Sébastien Ogier chauffeured three-time Olympic champion Maria Höfel-Riesch in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. Höfel-Riesch's comment: "That was the craziest thing I've ever experienced."

Video with Maria Höfel-Riesch

Drivers' World Championship standings after 11 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 217 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 186 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 155 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 146 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 99 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 77 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33