ServusTV with increased presence at the home game

The Central Europe Rally, penultimate stop of the World Rally Championship (WRC), is the home game for the Salzburg-based broadcaster ServusTV, which has an increased presence, with the event being staged in the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria.

ServusTV is strengthening its presence at the Central Europe Rally with extended live streaming. On the very first day of the competition, on Thursday, 26 October 2023, the Salzburg-based broadcaster will be live-streaming the first two of 18 stages and will be broadcasting the action on the first stage from 14:00 CEST from the racecourse in Velka Chuchie in the Czech Republic (= 2.44 km) and from 18:00 CEST from the second decision from the Circuit of Klatovay (= 8.92 km).

On Saturday, 28 October 2023, ServusTV will broadcast the live stream from 11:00 CEST of the eleventh special stage "Knaus Tabbert Bayerischer Wald 1" (SS 11 = 11,88 km) and then also from 18:00 CEST of the second round (SS 14).

On Sunday, 29 October 2023 (attention: change to normal time) ServustV will be present from 09:30 CET with the live stream of the 16th special stage "Passauer Land 1" (SS 16 = 16.37 km) and of course at the finale from 12:00 CET with the second run, now rated as Power Stage (SS 18).

Maybe then Kalle Rovanperä will have successfully defended his title against his Toyota team-mate and title rival Elfyn Evans ahead of time.

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2.44 km)*.

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*



Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*



Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Drivers' World Championship standings after 11 of 13 runs Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 217 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 186 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 155 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 146 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 99 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 77 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33