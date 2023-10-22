Highlights in the supporting programme every day

Fan highlights attract on all event days to the Central Europe Rally - concerts in Klatovy and in Peilstein. For fans, the gates will open wide at the Central European Rally from 26 to 29 October: Already from Wednesday (25 October), visitors can experience the action of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and an extensive supporting programme every day. On Thursday, the Czech President Petr Pavel and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala will pay their respects at the start. And the finish also shows the great support for the brand-new event among the most important decision-makers: In Passau, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder will hand over the trophies together with Christian Bernreiter (Bavarian Minister of Housing, Construction and Transport) and Lord Mayor Jürgen Dupper.

A packed programme awaits visitors on and off the course between these highlights. Musical highlights are also part of the programme: In Klatovy (Czech Republic) the modern folk band Čechomor will play on Thursday evening. In the huge fan zone in Peilstein, Austria, Nana Falkner (Voice of Germany) and the chart-toppers "folkshilfe" will sing open air on Friday evening. Directly at the Service Park (Dreiländerhalle Passau) there will be hot beats with the Sugarsouls on Saturday evening. Information and schedules as well as maps of the spectator areas along the 18 special stages (WPs) can be found on the official homepage of the rally at centraleuropeanrally.eu.

Already on Wednesday there will be a first foretaste

Already before the actual start of the penultimate round of the WRC season, the teams are on site. While the mechanics are preparing the rally cars for action, pilots and co-drivers are out on the stages during the so-called "recce"(track inspection) to write their notes in the so-called prayer books.

Therefore, on Wednesday (26 October) at the latest, fans can also dare to take a look at the service park in Passau: Here, on the fairground in Kohlbruck, the teams move into their headquarters for the duration of the rally and visitors can watch them at work again and again - admission to the service is included in every ticket. Those who don't have a ticket (yet) can have the service entrance for 5 euros on site, around the Dreiländerhalle the entrance is even free on all event days. In addition to teams and the industry exhibition, there will be sales stands, food stands and a few more attractions to experience. On Wednesday afternoon, the engines will roar for the first time at Tittling - there will be the last test under practical conditions on a compact 3.4-km course during the shakedown (from 16:00). Here, too, entry is free.

Prologue day on Thursday with a glamorous start and two special WPs

After a final short recce on the extraordinary track of Super Special Stage 1 in the morning, the teams will arrive at Prague's Hradschin Square shortly before noon. There, from 11:30 a.m. at the Zermoninen start, there will be a pre-programme with autograph session, public press conference and group photo, before at 1 p.m. the first vehicle will finally be sent on its rally journey by President Petr Pavel. Just one hour later, the first best times will be set on the ultra-compact Velká Chuchle special stage: The 2.4 km long course on the horse race track of the Czech metropolis is undoubtedly one of the highlights for fans. Even before the fights of the WRC stars, fans can experience racing and rally vehicles on the track here, and many other attractions from exhibition vehicles to a rally simulator are also waiting on the grounds of the sports facility.

The WRC field will then transfer to the first regrouping of the weekend in the centre of Klatovy. There, fans can follow the action live on the LED screen in the Fan Zone from 13:00 on the central Náměstí míru (Peace Square) in Prague. The Autocentrum Šmucler will also present the historic and modern cars from the history of the tradition-steeped circuit here, which can be seen between 13:00 and 16:30 on the Super Special Stage outside the city gates (SSS2 - Circuit of Klatovy). By the way: Two LED walls will also be set up in Fan Zone 1 (hairpin bend at the exit of the town), where the start and SSS1 will be broadcast live. After the regrouping (from 16:40) and the subsequent Super Special Stage (from 18:05), the action continues in the Fanzone in the city centre, where the band Čechomor will perform their folk songs from 20:00.

Friday:

Giant Fan Zone and Chart Striker Concert Peilstein - the longest rally day

In terms of sporting events, the Vlachovo Březí, Zvotoky and Šumavské Hoštice stages are on the agenda for Friday, with one run each in the morning and afternoon. The fan zones there and certainly also the regrouping with technical zone at noon in Prachatice (from 13:02) will attract a lot of fans. At the same time, the party in the biggest fan zone of the rally in Peilstein, Austria, has already started. Here, where the SS Mühltal ends on Saturday, the visitors will be offered an extensive service. The large fan area offers an LED screen on which the rally action from the Czech Republic can be seen from 14:00. In addition, there will be free wifi, a children's playground, a street food festival and much more. The highlight is an open-air concert on the LT1 show stage on Friday evening, with Nana Falkner (Voice-of-Germany) kicking things off from 18:00. From 7 p.m. the Austro-rockers Mundhoat will heat things up, before the chart-toppers from "folkshilfe" take over the stage from 8 p.m. onwards. Tickets (34 euros each) for the concert are available in advance at oeticket.com.

Saturday with King's Test

The LT1 show stage in Peilstein will remain a centre of attraction for visitors on Saturday. Among other things, the rally action will be shown live on the large LED screens from mid-morning. "The Voice" talent Nana Falkner will sing the Austrian national anthem, and from midday there will be music and presentations. Of course, attractions, the food trucks, souvenir stands, children's playground, free Wi-Fi, RedBull truck and much more invite you to linger. The rally party continues into the evening, with DJs spinning at the end.

On the German side of the border, the SS 11/14 Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest will be a centre of attraction - more precisely, the Fanzone 2: Here at Lackenhäuser, breakfast will be served in the Hochwaldhalle directly at the Fanzone from 7:00 am. A "Scandinavian Corner" has been set aside especially for fans from Sweden, Finland, Norway and Estonia. For the second round in the evening, there will be special effects at the fan zone from 6 p.m. and the after-race party from 8 p.m., with a DJ in the Hochwaldhalle.

The rally day is full to bursting, after all, the rally's top stage is on the agenda: the Mühltal special stage is the longest of the event with 28 kilometres on top time. In Fanzone 4 above Peilstein, there is even a specially built jump, which adds even more spice to the event. For the midday service (from 13:45) and in the evening (19:45), the rally cars will return to the service area in Passau, which will be even more in the focus of the fans on this day. Here, in the fan arena at the Dreiländerhalle, there will be hot beats from 7:30 p.m. when the Sugarsouls take to the stage as a live band.

Sunday: Powerstage and award ceremony

The focus will be on Passau on Sunday, when the final kilometres will be completed. Two rounds are scheduled on the Böhmerwald and Passauer Land stages, with the final round on the latter being classified as the Wolf Powerstage. There are valuable additional points to be won here, and after this stage the only thing left for the winners and placers is to make their way to Passau, where the award ceremony tribune has already been set up in front of the town hall. From 12:00 onwards, the decisive kilometres will be shown live on the LED screen. From 14:00 there will be interviews and the actual award ceremony from 14:30. Shortly before 3 p.m., the top three vehicles will roll out in front of the stage, where the cockpit teams can receive their well-deserved prizes from the hands of Minister President Markus Söder, Christian Bernreiter (Bavarian Minister for Housing, Construction and Transport) and Jürgen Dupper (Lord Mayor of Passau). (CER)

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2.44 km)*.

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*



Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*



Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Central Europe Rally on Red Bull TV



Red Bull TV will also accompany the Central Europe Rally, the twelfth round of the World Rally Championship in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany (26-29 October 2023), with live streams. At 22:00 CEST on Friday (27 October), Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October), the highlights of the respective day can already be seen on Red Bull TV.