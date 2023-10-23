Millener/M-Sport: "Tänak victory in Chile spurs us on".

This unique event brings the championship back to the tarmac for the penultimate round of the 2023 season and promises new challenges for all crews, providing a level playing field for both experienced and emerging rally talent. If good things come in threes, then the triumvirate of M-Sport's Puma Rally1 cars are well placed at the new event, which crosses the borders of three countries from Thursday to Sunday. Starting in the city of Passau (also known as the Three Rivers City), the teams will cover a total distance of 1690km through the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.

The event begins in the historic setting of Prague Castle, where crews will start on Thursday before completing two super special stages on the way back to Passau. Three full days of action follow. Friday presented an immediate challenge as there is no lunch service, just a remote tyre fitting area. Tight and technical, smooth and fast and everything in between, the Central Europe Rally brings a much-anticipated new challenge to the calendar and new fans to the stages as the WRC's best drivers battle for the glory of this rally's first podium on Sunday.

After his spectacular victory in last month's Rally Chile, Ott Tänak is ready to take on the new event. With three wins already at Rally Germany and victory at last weekend's test event, the Autumn Rally in Austria, this part of the world is no stranger to the 2019 World Champion. Tänak's experience, expertise and unwavering determination make him a strong contender in the brand new asphalt event.

Pierre-Louis Loubet is keen to use the new event to his advantage and will look to use his tarmac experience in Germany and elsewhere to record good results towards the end of the season. For the first time since 2019, M-Sport will also welcome back co-driver Benjamin Veillas to the team, who will embark on his new partnership with Loubet at the event.

After making his Rally1 debut in Chile, Grégoire Munster returns to the Puma determined to improve his skills in top machines on his preferred surface. With strong results on asphalt in the WRC2 category, the event offers another excellent learning opportunity for the Luxembourg driver.

Adrien Fourmaux will also compete again in the WRC2 category after strong results throughout the season. The newly-crowned British Rally Champion also secured class victory and second overall behind Tänak at last weekend's Autumn Rally - where he showcased the EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta Rally2 and its new cool pack update in a fiercely competitive field - and hopes to continue his impressive form this year week.

Richard Millener, Team Principal, said, "It's always exciting to tackle a new event. It's a great challenge for teams and organisers alike, but it's also important to develop our sport and attract new fans. I'm looking forward to seeing new tracks and it will certainly be interesting to see who ends up on the top step! After the win in Chile, the team feels renewed and we are now fully focused on maintaining these great results at the end of the season. Ott is still pushing us hard and we know he wants to do well in Central Europe and Japan. We keep seeing what the Puma is capable of and to finish the season with some highlights would mean a lot to the whole team."

Ott Tänak said of his penultimate Ford event, "It's been a while since we've been on tarmac and this event will be a new one on the calendar. It will be a big challenge for us and our clear aim is to get the maximum out of the last two events. It's very difficult to expect anything from this rally as everything will be new and I'm pretty sure that the weather will also play a big role - so we really have to give it our all to achieve all the objectives. Chile was the last event on gravel this season and we were able to celebrate success together with the team, which felt good. But the work is not done yet - we have two more to go and we will keep pushing."

Pierre-Louis Loubet said, "I am happy to contest my first rally with Benjamin. After the accident in Chile, I need to regain some confidence and put in a clean rally. I definitely want to enjoy driving this weekend. It was a nice feeling to be back in the Puma on tarmac during testing this week, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the event brings." (M-Sport)

Drivers' Championship standings after 11 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 217 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 186 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 155 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 146 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 99 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 77 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 34 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33