Central Europe Rally eagerly awaits WRC debut

The teams of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) have arrived, the special stages are set up, organisers, helpers and visitors are ready: Everyone is looking forward to the debut of the Central European Rally (26 - 29 October), the twelfth and penultimate WRC round of the season. On the 18 special stages with more than 310 kilometres on best time, nothing less than the world championship title is at stake this weekend: Finnish Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä can crown himself champion on the tracks in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. The only remaining competitor is his team mate Elvyn Evans (GB) on P2. Behind the Toyota team, Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) and Ott Tänak (EE, Ford) are fighting for third place. This speaks for high tension from the start in Prague on Thursday noon. Visitors can expect a full programme with several designated fan zones offering information, entertainment, live music and catering. Up-to-date information and news about the events will be available throughout the weekend on the official homepage of the rally at centraleuropeanrally.eu.

After the teams have taken up their positions in the Passau service park, the 68 teams of the WRC field will go on a recce tour from Monday onwards: During the so-called recce (track inspection), they will experience the selective asphalt stages for the first time, over which they will then drive for best time from Thursday onwards. "

"I like new rallies and new challenges," says title aspirant Kalle Rovanperä. "A concentrated track inspection is of course the basis for success. I'm really excited to see what awaits us." The Finn is operating from a strong position, as he currently has a comfortable points cushion. ۮThe way things look now in the WRC, I can also take a bit more risk and go for the win, which of course suits me," he says.

In the battle for championship position three, Belgian Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai has the advantage on his side, even if the nine-point lead over Ford leader Ott Tänak is less comfortable. "My goal is to win, I am a racer after all," Neuville says logically. "You have to have me on the list, especially in asphalt rallies. However, there are a few others who will be up front. That's the beauty and excitement of the World Rally Championship. But the usual suspects are well known: I'd be surprised if Ogier, Rovanperä, Evans and Tänak weren't fighting for victory with us. And my Hyundai team-mates should also be on the cards. Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen are really fast on asphalt, they could definitely cause a surprise if we bring everything together."

The sporting situation is therefore promising, especially as the strong WRC2 field will also be exciting. In addition, there are a number of promising domestic drivers in the field who want to have their say in the fight for class victories. The field will also be rounded off by the teams from the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSE", which will also compete on individual stages and offer a glimpse of motorsport forms of the future.

Varied fan programme and live music in the fan zones

The highlights for visitors already start on Thursday: After the start by the Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Piala on the Hradschin, the spectator stage on the racecourse in Prague (Velké Chuchle) will be directly followed by a live music programme in the fan zones. In the early evening, there will be a crisp circuit in Klatovy, where a large fan zone awaits the visitors in the city centre, where there will be entertainment until the evening.

On Friday, six exciting tests are scheduled in the Czech Bohemian Forest. At the same time, Peilstein in Austria is preparing for the WEG circus. Here, the big fan zone is already in operation, where the rally will also be broadcast live on the LCD screen. The highlight is the open-air concert with "The Voice" star Nana Falkner and the chart-toppers "folkshilfe" on the LT1 show stage (tickets at oeticket.com). On Saturday and Sunday the action shifts entirely to the tracks in Bavaria and Upper Austria. Hotspots on Saturday will again be the fan zone in Peilstein and the fan zone around the Hochwaldhalle in Lackenhäuser. The day will end on Saturday evening with live music in the fan arena at the service park in Passau.

Sustainable transport concept with shuttle buses and car pools

In the concept of the new World Championship rally, the effort for sustainability plays an important role. This fits perfectly with the WRC concept, whose top class has long been running on hybrid drive and fossil-free fuel. As an important driver of CO2 emissions, the organisers are also focusing on visitor traffic. In order to improve the traffic flow in the rally region and at the same time reduce the emissions caused, a shuttle system from the car parks to the track will be installed on selected stages in Germany and Austria.

On Wednesday it will operate during the shakedown, on Saturday it will serve certain fan zones of SS 11/14 Knaus Tabbert Bayerischer Wald as well as SS 10/13 Mühltal. On Sunday, all fan zones of the SS Passauer Land can be reached by shuttle from the visitors' car park. Another important concern of the organisers is the appeal to visitors to form car pools. Those who form car pools - for example via the platform ADAC Pendlernetz - not only protect the environment, but also take part in an attractive raffle. For every vehicle with at least four people on board that drives to the visitors' car parks, there will be raffle tickets according to the number of passengers, who will then take part in the daily drawing of the winners. All important information is available on the event homepage at centraleuropeanrally.eu/ride-sharing.

Best informed and oriented:

free magazine, smartphone app and strong homepage

Another building block in the sustainability concept is the extensive renunciation of paper and the logistics effort caused by printing. What starts with the largely paperless ticket system continues with the visitor information: Guests of the rally can choose between several digital formats in order to be well informed about the rally (also in offline mode) and to keep their orientation in the rally region. On the homepage, for example, there are detailed sketches and information on the fan zones including navigation links for the most important navigation tools. They are available for online use or download at centraleuropeanrally.eu/programme. Also on the homepage, the magazine for the rally is available as a free PDF for download. Here, too, the information on all spectator points is compiled, in addition, you will find important information such as the starter list, the timetable and safety instructions.

In addition, there are of course detailed reports on the sporting events of the weekend, which make the magazine an indispensable and useful companion that fits perfectly on the mobile device. Last but not least, the smartphone app from event partner TW-Sportsoft dovetails online and offline information. It is available free of charge for Android and iOS devices in the app stores. After selecting the Central European Rally, the app provides all maps and sketches of the fan zones, basic information, the rally magazine, live results and much more. Thus, the smartphone becomes your own rally command centre. Both the maps in the programme booklet and in the app are available for downloading at home and later on site, even if the mobile phone reception is not perfect.