Two Škoda drivers vie for the WRC2 championship

Toksport WRT teammate Gus Greensmith needs a top result in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 to keep the title race open until the season finale. More than two-thirds of the 30 crews entered in the WRC2 category rely on rally versions of the Škoda Fabia.

The penultimate round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship is possibly the last one in which this year's WRC2 title will be fought for. At the Rally Central Europe, which is on the WRC calendar for the first time, from 26 to 29 October 2023, Andreas Mikkelsen in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 wants to wrap up the crown in the WRC2 category. Only two competitors still have a mathematical chance of catching the overall WRC2 leader from Norway: his British team-mate at Toksport WRT Gus Greensmith and Frenchman Yohan Rossel.

After seven consecutive WRC rounds on loose surfaces, the FIA World Rally Championship returns to asphalt tracks. The Rally Central Europe, which is being held for the first time, includes special stages in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany. With the start in the Czech capital Prague and the service park in Passau, Bavaria, the penultimate round of the season presents itself as a truly international event. Škoda Motorsport will be on site with its customer sports team and will have spare parts on hand in a specially equipped truck. In addition, Škoda Motorsport technicians will be on hand to support the customer teams with their extensive know-how.

This sets the stage for a possible showdown in this year's title fight in the WRC2 category. The three remaining title contenders go head-to-head: overall leader Andreas Mikkelsen (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, 108 points) from Norway, second-placed Frenchman Yohan Rossel (Citroën C3 Rally2, 104 points) and Briton Gus Greensmith (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, 99 points). Only nine WRC points separate this trio - but that is only half the truth. Since, according to WRC2 regulations, each driver can score points at a maximum of seven WRC rallies and only the best six results count, the picture looks somewhat different.

The currently third-placed Gus Greensmith won the WRC2 classification in Portugal and Mexico with his Swedish co-driver Jonas Andersson - he will contest his seventh and last points-eligible round of the season next weekend. As he also has one retirement on his record, his result at the Central Europe Rally will definitely count towards the overall standings. Consequently, the Toksport WRT driver can score a maximum of 127 points.

Yohan Rossel, on the other hand, has scored in all of his six appearances so far, with a fourth place rewarded with twelve points being his worst result. So, according to WRC2 arithmetic, the most he could add to his tally is 120 WRC points, even with a win.

Andreas Mikkelsen and his Norwegian compatriot Torstein Eriksen in the co-driver's seat, on the other hand, have only needed five WRC rounds for their 108 points in the overall standings. If he takes his fourth win of the season in the WRC2 category next weekend, he would have at least 133 points - the title would then no longer be in his grasp. In all other scenarios, Mikkelsen will only decide the title race for himself if he finishes the Rally Central Europe ahead of Greensmith and Rossel. However Mikkelsen performs: If necessary, the 2021 WRC2 champion can compete again at the season finale in Japan (16-19 November 2023), while Greensmith and Rossel can no longer intervene.

"Yes, our starting position looks good," affirms Mikkelsen ahead of his first tarmac appearance of the current season. "But the Central Europe Rally means new territory for all of us. Especially if there is also rain, the roads are likely to become unpredictably slippery and dirty in places. In such conditions, it's easy to make a mistake that ruins your rally." Gus Greensmith, most recently second in the WRC2 standings at the Rally Chile, is not particularly enthusiastic about his title chances: "While Andreas sat out, I would have had to win to close the gap. Now it's all about scoring as many points as possible at the Rally Central Europe for me," comments the Briton.

Although Kajetan Kajetanowicz did not score any WRC points in Chile in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, he has the best prospects of winning the WRC2 Challenger title. The Pole is currently 25 points behind Sami Pajari, who also drives a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. However, the young Finn has already completed seven WRC rallies this year - so his season in the Challenger classification is over and he can no longer score points there. For Kajetanowicz, on the other hand, the Central Europe Rally is only the sixth round of the year. The same applies to third-placed Nikolay Gryazin, who is currently 32 points behind Pajari in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 in the overall WRC2 Challenger standings.

The situation is similar in the WRC Masters Cup for drivers aged 50 and over. Here, one of four Škoda drivers will take home the title. The Spaniard Alexander Villanueva is leading, ahead of the German Armin Kremer, Johannes Keferböck from Austria and his Spanish compatriot Miguel Díaz Aboitiz. Former FIA European Rally Champion Kremer, who will once again have his daughter Ella reading out his notes at his home race, can still collect points at two rounds, as can Keferböck and Díaz Aboitiz - but for the overall win, one of these three would have to win both times. Villanueva will sit out Central Europe, but has the opportunity to collect the possibly still necessary WRC points at the Rally Japan.

The title race in the WRC2 team classification will be decided between the three legally independent Toksport WRT teams, all of which are competing with Škoda.

The Central Europe Rally, which is being staged for the first time, comprises 18 special stages (SS) over a total of 310.01 kilometres. The penultimate round of the season will start in Prague on Thursday, 26 October at 13:00 local time. The streets of the Czech capital will also be the setting for the first short special stage. On the way to the service park in Passau there will be another show stage in Klatovy. Friday's stage consists of six special stages in the Czech Republic. Saturday and Sunday are followed by another ten special stages in Austria and Germany. The rally ends on Sunday, 29 October at 2.30 p.m. in Passau.

Škoda Auto will be spectacularly in the spotlight at the beginning of each special stage of the international WRC round: the manufacturer will provide the race organisers with one of the so-called 0-cars. The newly crowned German Rally Champion Marijan Griebel will drive a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 as an advance car at competition speed directly in front of the registered participants. His task is to make a final check of the safety of the track and to prepare the spectators for the following WRC field. Griebel's team Pole Promotion has provided the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 with a special livery for this purpose. Stickers indicate the many national championships won by Škoda customer teams in the three host countries of the Central European Rally: 19 in the Czech Republic, ten in Germany and nine in Austria.

Did you know that ...

... the Central European Rally includes special stages in three countries - Czech Republic, Austria, Germany - which is extremely rare in the FIA World Rally Championship?

... the spectator stage in Klatovy is not only an integral part of the Czech Rally Championship programme, but was also part of the German Rally Championship DRM in the 1990s?

... 15 Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 cars have been entered for the upcoming WRC round, which is a record for the first WRC season of this latest Fabia development stage?