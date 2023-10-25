Central Europe: Shakedown as final preparation

The shakedown on Wednesday afternoon marked the official start of the latest rally in the World Championship calendar: On a 3.4 km long course near the Lower Bavarian town of Tittling, teams and cockpit crews were able to put their cars through their paces for the last time before the start of the actual competition. After the drivers and their co-pilots had had a chance to check out all the tests at the so-called recce in the days before and the international organisation team had set up the route, everything is now ready.

On Thursday, the Czech President Petr Pavel will send the 68 teams on the 1,650 km long route in front of the Presidential Palace in Prague, where a total of 312.8 km will be completed in four days on the best time. At the award ceremony on Sunday afternoon in Passau, the fans could possibly cheer for the new world champion. Because the battle for the title could be decided between Toyota drivers Kalle Rovanperä (FIN) and Elfyn Evans (GB) on the route through Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. Thierry Neuville (B, Hyundai) and Ott Tänak (EE, Ford) are the two remaining candidates in the fight for third place. Tickets for the individual stages are still available directly on site after the pre-sale closes. Those who want to keep up with the action will find the latest news and voices, results and background information on the official homepage at centraleuropeanrally.eu.



"We are happy that it finally starts", says rally director Andreas Dinzinger shortly before the start of the rally spectacle. "With the Central Europe Rally, we are also making our mark in motorsport history, because never before has there been a round of the rally king class WRC that led through three different countries and was supported by a correspondingly international organisation team. We are proud of this, but from today onwards it is also true: we want to give the teams and fans a cross-border rally festival and hope for a great and sporting and interesting premiere."



Teams look forward to WRC debutant



There is also positive tension among the teams shortly before the penultimate WRC round. "It will certainly be an exciting rally," WRC runner-up Elvyn Evans (Toyota) is sure. The chase of WRC leader and team mate Kalle Rovanperä will probably be a dance on the razor's edge despite the asphalt tracks: "The rally itself is completely new for us and that means a lot of preparation work. The recce showed that it will probably be a slippery affair. The grip doesn't seem to be very high. On top of that, the weather is supposed to change." This makes it all the more important for him and all the teams to have the best possible preparation, which culminated in today's shakedown. "The first shakedown run was quite good," says Evans. "We still made a few small mistakes that cost us a few tenths. Other than that, the car was running great."



After the start on Thursday, the race heads from Prague via two ultra-compact Super Special Stages, first back to the service park in Passau, from where the next daily stages will be tackled. On Friday, stages in the Czech Republic are on the agenda, on Saturday and Sunday German and Austrian stages alternate. If you want to be there as a spectator, there will be signs in the vicinity of the stages guiding you to the parking zones, whereby each special stage can be recognised by its own colouring. For orientation in the region, the organisers provide a number of aids that can be found on the homepage http://www.centraleuropeanrally.eu. The free programme booklet, published exclusively in digital form, provides overview maps and detailed sketches as well as the homepage itself. The mobile app "TW Sportsoft" is also always at hand as a versatile helper, with which the most important information is also available offline.



Sustainability in focus, carpools are rewarded



The renunciation of printed map material or a printed programme booklet is part of the sustainability efforts, which are a central concern for the organisers. The participants of the Rallye1 vehicles with their ultra-modern hybrid drives fit in with this, as do the vehicles from the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup, which can also be experienced on selected stages. Another important component is the appeal to all visitors to form car pools in order to reduce the C02 footprint of the Central European Rally (information is also available at centraleuropeanrally.eu/ride-sharing). An incentive to do so: Those who arrive at the spectator parking areas in a vehicle occupied by at least four people will receive raffle tickets according to the number of passengers. Every day at 6 p.m., winners will be drawn on the rally days, who can look forward to prizes ranging from valuable travel vouchers to merchandising packages.