Central Europe: Neuville wins penultimate shakedown

The first best time of the brand new Central Europe Rally goes, albeit unofficially, to Thierry Neuville, third in the standings. On the 3.38 km test track in Tittling, Lower Bavaria, he set the fastest time of 1:57.5 minutes in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. This was 1.4 seconds faster than defending champion and championship leader Kalle Rovanperä, who can defend his title as the youngest ever world champion in Central Europe in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, provided he has 30 points more than his team-mate Elfyn Evans at noon on Sunday, fourth in the shakedown with 1:59.7 minutes. In his penultimate tour of duty for M-Sport in the Ford Puma Rally1, Ott Tänak, who has returned to Hyundai, recorded the third fastest time of 1:59.2 minutes. Eight-time champion and Toyota part-timer Sébastien Ogier, in his sixth and final start of the season in the GR Yaris Rally1, was sixth fastest at 2:00.6 minutes.

The shakedown was interrupted for 40 minutes after the passage of four competitor cars due to some emergency vehicles being pulled off at short notice for an accident that had nothing to do with the rally.

The brand new Central Europe Rally will start on Thursday, 26 October 2023, at 13:00 CEST in Prague and will cover a total of 1,650 total kilometres and 18 asphalt stages (= 312 km) through the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany until the finish on Sunday, 29 October 2023, from 14:30 CEST in Passau. After the start on Thursday, the first two decisions are scheduled in the Czech Republic at 14:05 CEST and at 18:05 CEST.

Unofficial shakedown times (3.38 m) Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 1:57,5 2 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 1:58,9 3 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford 1:59,2 4 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota 1:59,7 5 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai 2:00,3 6 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota 2:00,6 7 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota 2:00,9 8 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai 2:01,6 9 Loubet/Veillas (F/), Ford 2:02,2 10 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford 2:03,3

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2,44 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*

Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*

Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Central Europe Rally on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also accompany the Central Europe Rally, the twelfth round of the World Rally Championship in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany (26-29 October 2023), with live streams. At 22:00 CEST on Friday (27 October), Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October), the highlights of the respective day can already be seen on Red Bull TV.