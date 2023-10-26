Central Europe: Neuville wins short opener

The World Rally Championship (WRC) has entered the home straight with the penultimate round at the new Central European Rally. Thierry Neuville secures the lead after the short opener.

63 teams started at this rally unicum with the first-time staging in three European countries (Czech Republic, Germany and Austria) on Thursday noon below the Hradschin, the famous castle in Prague, into a WRC new territory. The prelude of the more than 1,650 km long second asphalt rally of the year, however, only offered two short spectator courses (= 11.29 km) quasi as a warm-up to the real competition on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The first accent at the WRC rookie was set by Chile winner Ott Tänak in his penultimate outing in M-Sport's Ford Puma Rally1 with the fastest time and the lead on the only 2.55 km long course on the horse race track outside Prague, which was packed with countless spectators. On the second and last Thursday decision, an 8,92 km long circuit (2 laps), more or less a novelty in the WRC, at the former Czech rally stronghold Klatovy, Tänak's future and old Hyundai team mate Thierry Neuville made his appearance in the i20 Rally1. He marked the fastest time there and took the lead by 1.2 seconds ahead of Tänak.

Neuville explained: "It was nothing special. I decided to take the soft tyres at the last moment.The visibility was really difficult with the reflections. Tomorrow should be a big day."

Tänäk said, "A bit complicated. There wasn't so much water, but it was still wet and not enough to get the tyres up to temperature."

4.6 seconds behind him, eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier lined up in third position in his final outing of the season in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. "I didn't have a real feeling in this stage, it was really difficult. But the real start will be tomorrow," led three-time season winner Ogier.

Championship leader Kalle Rovanperä, who can celebrate his second consecutive title early in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 on Sunday in Passau, provided he then finishes ahead of teammate and title rival Elfyn Evans, was almost glued to Ogier's bumper, just a tenth of a second apart. Three-time season winner Rovanperä led: "It was no longer too wet, we were hoping for a bit more rain. I hope the track doesn't dry too much for the others. As long as we are in the same rhythm as Evans, it's not a problem for me. We have a difficult weekend ahead of us."

In the still-open title race with Evans, Rovanperä has the advantage as Evans ranked eighth behind Hyundai driver Teemu Suninen (+ 8.3), his partner Takamoto Katsuta (+ 10.1) and Ford's Pierre-Louis Loubet (+ 10.4), 10.7 seconds behind, but within striking distance of the drivers ahead.

Standings after 2nd of 18 special stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 6:06,9 2 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1,2 3 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 5,8 4 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 5,9 5 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 8,3 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 10,1 7 Loubet/Veillas (F/), Ford + 10,4 8 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 10,7 9 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 13,6 10 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 15,0

