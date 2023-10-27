Central Europe: Neuville leads, Ogier drops off

Things get serious today at the new Central Europe Rally, penultimate stop of the World Championship, in the Czech Republic. Title candidate Kalle Rovanperä is chasing leader Thierry Neuville and Sébastien Ogier is falling away.

After the warm-up on Thursday afternoon with two stages, things got serious as the first stage continued on Friday with six more decisions in partly wet conditions on tarmac. Thursday's winner Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 Rally1) has a new rival after the first 13.66 km stage in title contender Kalle Rovanperä in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. Championship leader Rovanperä, who can defend his title at the finish in Passau on Sunday, provided he is then ahead of his team-mate Elfyn Evans, in fourth place after the third stage (+ 9,6), set his first best mark and crawled to within 1,4 seconds of Neuville, who is third in the standings. In the process, the three-time season winner relegated Chile winner Ott Tänak in the Ford Puma Rally1 to third place by 4.9 seconds.

Neuville criticised: "In some places I had difficulties to see the road. I opened the windows a bit to let some air in. I think the spectators are removing anti-cuts and the road is full of mud in some places and that was surprising. It's also dangerous."

The poor and sometimes wet conditions were also a cause for criticism for Rovanperä: "It's difficult. The conditions are very complicated. Our track spies reported a lot of dirt on the track. And there was a lot of water on the track."

Tänak added: "Driving is difficult for me, it's a bit complicated."

Record nine-time champion and Toyota part-time driver Sébastien Ogier offered a different criticism on his sixth start of the season in the GR Yaris Rally1. He caught a puncture on the right front and dropped from second to en tenth place (+ 43.2). "Unbelievable. I only have this to say. There was already a lot of dirt on the road. I can't wait for Michelin to come back," said three-time season winner Ogier, criticising current tyre supplier Pirelli.

Evans, 3.3 seconds behind Tänak in P4, must also look behind, however, as Esapekka Lappi in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 has closed to within 1.3 seconds of him. Very close is the fight for sixth place. There, Pierre-Louis Loubet (+ 24,3) in the Ford Puma Rally1 was only two tenths of a second ahead of Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1), 1,1 seconds ahead of Teemu Suninen in the third Hyundai and 1,5 seconds ahead of Grégoire Munster in his second start in the Ford Puma Rally1.

Standings after 3 of 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Car Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 13:19,6 2 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 1,4 3 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 6,3 4 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 9,6 5 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 10,9 6 Loubet/Veillas (F/), Ford + 24,3 7 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 24,5 8 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 25,4 9 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 25,8 10 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 43,2

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2,44 km)*.

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*

Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*

Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Central Europe Rally on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also accompany the Central Europe Rally, the twelfth round of the World Rally Championship in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany (26-29 October 2023), with live streams. At 22:00 CEST on Friday (27 October), Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October), the highlights of the respective day can already be seen on Red Bull TV.