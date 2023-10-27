Central Europe: Rovanperä with hammer time in front

The counterattack by title contender Kalle Rovanperä on the fourth stage of the penultimate round of the world championship was spot on at the new Central Europe Rally. With a hammer time, he snatched the lead from Thierry Neuville.

One had to rub one's eyes a bit when looking at the times of the fourth 23.81 km stage Zvotoky at the new Central Europe Rally. There, title contender Kalle Rovanperä in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 set a hammer time. In his second best time, the championship leader took a smooth 22.8 seconds off Thierry Neuville in the Huyndai i20 Rally1 on the damp track, chasing him from first to second place by 18.1 seconds.

New leader Rovanperä was nevertheless prone to understatement: "It wasn't easy to find the rhythm here. We learned that this stage was wetter than the first, but I think I was too careful in some places."

"The conditions are really difficult. We had big problems at the end. I lost on the car several times on fast sections. We need to work on the set-up to have a more competitive car. It's really dangerous, it's slippery and there are a lot of surprises," said Neuville, third in the standings, explaining the loss of his lead.

Two-time season winner Ott Tänak was overrun by his pursuers on his penultimate start in the Ford Puma Rally1. Esapekka Lappi in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 passed him for third (+ 19,6) as did Elfyn Evans (+ 22,8) in the second Toyota. After the fourth decision, Tänak, back with Huyndai in 2024, was fifth, 28.4 seconds behind.

Tänak searched for a reason for the loss of place: "I tried, but we are running out of options. I don't have the right tools to get a better set-up with this car. It's undriveable for me. The day is getting long. I can't go any faster."

Behind him, Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) moved up to sixth (+ 49.9), 3.8 seconds ahead of Teemu Suninen (+ 52.7). Suninen, however, is the focus of Pierre-Louis Loubet, who is lurking just 1.1 seconds behind him in the second Ford Puma.

Eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier seems to have written off his fourth win of the season in the Toyota GR Rally1 after tyre trouble on the previous stage. He continued to rank in P10 (+ 1:23,2): "I have no more motivation", said the Toyota part-timer Ogier.

Standings after 4 of 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Car Time 1 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 25:51,8 2 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 18,1 3 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 19,6 4 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 22,8 5 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 28,4 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 48,9 7 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 52,7 8 Loubet/Veillas (F/), Ford + 53,8 9 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 58,4 10 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 1:23,2

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2,44 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*

Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*

Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Central Europe Rally on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also accompany the Central Europe Rally, the twelfth round of the World Rally Championship in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany (26-29 October 2023), with live streams. At 22:00 CEST on Friday (27 October), Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October), the highlights of the respective day can already be seen on Red Bull TV.