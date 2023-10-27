Central Europe: Double lead for Toyota

In the new Central Europe Rally, penultimate stop of the World Rally Championship (WRC), the two Toyota drivers leading in the WRC, Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans, are in front after the fifth decision.

The title fight, which can be decided early at the penultimate WRC round at the finish in Passau on Sunday, is more open again after the fifth decision of the new Central European Rally. Both title contenders Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans are ahead in their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1s, with the advantage going to championship leader and defending champion Rovanperä, who can wrap up his crown early in this three-nation rally provided he finishes ahead of Evans. After five of 18 special stages, the WRC rookie looks like doing just that, even if it is still a bit premature.

The Welsh vice-champion Evans fought his way up to the honourable position before the tyre zone, no service, at midday, but was 29.2 seconds behind his Czech title rival Rovanperä. A drop from first to third place was suffered by Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. Neuville, still just ahead of Rovanperä after the first Friday decision, was listed in P3 at midday on Friday, 30.1 seconds behind Rovanperä.

Title contender Rovanperä was nevertheless cautious: "I don't think I'm pushing much. But the conditions are better for me. At the beginning of the special stage my tyres were a bit hot, but after that it was better. I missed a crossing a bit, but nothing serious."

Evans again practised self-criticism: "A bit more complicated and tighter. Once again I blame myself for being a bit too careful."

Neuville thought he had found a reason for his loss of place: "My time wasn't that bad, but twelve seconds is a lot. The road is getting dirtier and dirtier. I have to be really careful with my set-up today because I still have the springs before the shakedown and they are obviously too hard. I have to keep them all day and so it doesn't get easier afterwards." Neuville, however, was only nine-tenths of a second behind Evans.

His teammate Esapekka Lappi once again bowed out of the rally in P3. He flew off the damp asphalt track with his Hyundai i20 Rally1 and then had to call it an early night.

Standings after 5 of 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 39:05,2 2 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 29,2 3 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 30,1 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 43,8 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 1:17,5 6 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 1:23,4 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 1:31,1 8 Loubet/Veillas (F/), Ford + 1:31,7 9 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 1:44,4 10 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford Fiesta + 3:55,0

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2,44 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*

Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*

Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Central Europe Rally on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also accompany the Central Europe Rally, the twelfth round of the World Rally Championship in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany (26-29 October 2023), with live streams. At 22:00 CEST on Friday (27 October), Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October), the highlights of the respective day can already be seen on Red Bull TV.