Central Europe/Day 2: Clear case for Rovanperä

Title contender Kalle Rovanperä has clearly secured the lead after the first leg of the new Central Europe Rally, the penultimate stop of the season in the World Championship.

The defending champion in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 was already 36.4 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 Rally1) and 47.2 seconds ahead of his team-mate and title rival Elfyn Evans after eight of 18 stages.

Rovanperä was pleased with himself in view of his lead: "It was good to be first today. I had a bit of trouble finding the right feeling on the last stage, maybe because of the rain."

While title contender Kalle Rovanperä was almost relaxed as he cemented the lead in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, a hot duel for the honours between his teammate and title rival Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 raged for tenths of a second behind him. After the seventh decision, Evans was only two tenths of a second ahead of Neuville, who was still in front until the fourth stage. For Evans, it is all about his first title, even if it is now more theoretical. For Neuville, who is third in the standings, only victories count. But on the last stage of the day, the Welsh vice-champion Evans lost a bit of momentum and had to let Neuville pass him by 10.8 seconds to take the honours.

Neuville rated his performance as follows: "It was raining more and more. I thought we were wasting time. Maybe in some places the road was clear. I was constantly on the limit, had hardly any grip. Today we didn't think we would have such a dirty road and our set-up was too aggressive in these conditions."

Evans said, "I expected it to be more slippery in a lot of places. I didn't feel it was very good."

Two-time season winner Ott Tänak (Sweden and Chile) dropped off a little on his penultimate service drive in the Ford Puma Rally1, finishing fourth, 1:30.4 minutes behind. "In the last 5-6 kilometres we didn't have a gear lever. I don't really know why this is happening to me. I probably spent too much time in the gym," Tänak explained his time loss

Ogier not very motivated

After the eight-time champion and three-time winner of the season, Sébastien Ogier, in his sixth start of the season in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally, was rather listless ("I lack motivation") after his tyre misfortune on the fourth stage, he still launched an attack in the late afternoon and fought his way up from eighth to sixth place (+ 2:35,9), 9,1 seconds behind his team partner Takamoto Katsuta. Ogier said: "It was not the day we wanted. The good news is that it's done now."

Belgian Grégoire Munster, competing under a Luxembourg licence, gave his best WRC performance so far in his second outing in the Ford Puma Rally. He ranked seventh (+ 2:39,1), just 20,0 seconds behind Teemu Suninen in the Hyundai i20 Rally1.

The lead in WRC2 went to last year's champion Emil Lindholm, who, however, is no longer eligible for a successful title defence in the Hyundai i20, 35 seconds ahead of Adrien Fourmaux in the Ford Fiesta MKII. Andreas Mikkelsen is also likely to write off his second WRC title. He lost more than ten minutes in the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. Mkkelsen himself knows that: "Losing ten minutes makes it impossible to score points in WRC2. Now we have to think about the Power Stage."

Esapekka Lappi had once again bowed out of the rally early with a crash on the fifth stage. Third overall, he landed vehemently off the track there after a spin and wrecked his Hyundai i20 Rally1 in such a way that it was impossible to continue. This was certainly not particularly beneficial for his future with Hyundai after the return of Ott Tänak.

Standings after 8th of 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 1:13:05,1 2 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 36,4 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 47,2 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1:30,4 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:26,8 6 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2:35,9 7 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 2:39,1 8 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 2:59,1 9 Lindholm/Hämäläinen (FIN), Hyundai + 5:36,3 10 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford Fieta + 6;11,3

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2,44 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*

Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*

Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Central Europe Rally on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also accompany the Central Europe Rally, the twelfth round of the World Rally Championship in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany (26-29 October 2023), with live streams. At 22:00 CEST on Friday (27 October), Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October), the highlights of the respective day can already be seen on Red Bull TV.