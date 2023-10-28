Central Europe: Title contender Rovanperä makes his mark

All information about the rally and tickets for the stages on Saturday and Sunday are available at centraleuropeanrally.eu.

Changing conditions, challenging tracks, exciting motorsport: The second day of the Central European Rally ( 26-29 October) offered everything a rally heart could desire. On the six, partly rain-soaked special stages in the Czech Republic, championship leader Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) benefited from the fact that he was the first starter to find a clean track. In the morning, the Finn put in a commanding performance to overtake Thierry Neuville (B, Hyundai), who had taken the lead the day before, and eventually drove home the stage win.

Behind him, Neuville and Elfyn Evans (GB, Toyota) fought a close duel for second place, which finally ended in favour of the Belgian. On Saturday, the WRC continues on six stages in Germany and Austria with a total of 111.5 full-throttle kilometres.

Behind Rovanperä, the following teams found the terrain increasingly slippery, which made the drive on the narrow, often wooded tracks a nerve-racking affair. Hyundai ace Esapekka Lappi (FIN) was initially unimpressed by this, setting the second fastest time behind Rovanperä twice at the start of the day. On the third stage of the day, Lappi was stranded after an accident with a torn rear end, so that Evans and Neuville had to chase the hottest title contender. However, Lappi did not let the butter be taken off his bread on the three remaining stages and finally arrived at the service park in Passau as the overall leader with a lead of 36.4 seconds.

"It was really super tricky," Rovanperä summed up the track conditions. "But the weather was exceptionally on our side this time as the first starters each time with quite clean track conditions. We are very happy with our day."

On the afternoon stages, the focus was ultimately more on the duel between Evans and Neuville for second place, in which the two were separated at times by only fractions of a second and which the Hyundai driver finally decided in his favour on the final special stage of the day. "At the end it started to rain harder again and I actually thought we would lose time," the Belgian reported. "But maybe the rain washed the track a bit clean in some places. Anyway, it was a drive permanently at the sticking point."

The WRC continued to thrill the fans with great action on the second day of the Central Europe Rally and attracted a lot of fans to the scenic and sportive special stages despite changeable weather conditions. At times, however, the fans were too euphoric, so that some careless spectators, who did not leave the safety areas, caused the first afternoon stage to be abandoned after six participants.

Dramas in WRC2

Among the victims of the treacherous conditions on the slippery surface were the two leaders in WRC2: The French Citroën team Yohan Rossel / Arnaud Dunan, who were in first place after Thursday, triggered an interruption with an accident on SS3 and dropped out. One special stage later, Andreas Mikkelsen (N, Škoda), who had inherited the top spot, was hit. He was able to continue with his Fabia RS, but was slowed down by a defective damper for the rest of the day. As a result, Sweden's Emil Lindholm (Hyundai) then led the WRC2 field, holding the upper hand in a duel with Czech local hero Erik Cais (Škoda Fabia RS).

Saturday programme with royal stage

On Saturday, the action at the Central Europe Rally will shift to the German-Austrian border region. In addition to the spectator zones at the special stages, there will be two big contact points for visitors: the day will start and end at the service park in Passau, where the midday service will also take place, and the covered fan arena in the Dreiländerhalle will offer information, entertainment and live music. In Peilstein, Austria, there is also a large fan zone with numerous attractions. The sporting action will take place on three attractive stages, among which the "Mühltal" stage, which ends in Peilstein, will stand out: with a length of 27.83 km, this special stage, which will be driven in the morning and afternoon, is the longest stage of the weekend and could possibly be the stage where the preliminary sporting decisions are made. (CER)

Standings after the 8th of 18 special stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 1:13:05,1 2 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 36,4 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 47,2 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1:30,4 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:26,8 6 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2:35,9 7 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 2:39,1 8 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 2:59,1 9 Lindholm/Hämäläinen (FIN), Hyundai + 5:36,3 10 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford Fieta + 6;11,3

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2,44 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*

Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*

Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Central Europe Rally on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also accompany the Central Europe Rally, the twelfth round of the World Rally Championship in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany (26-29 October 2023), with live streams. At 22:00 CEST on Friday (27 October), Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October), the highlights of the respective day can already be seen on Red Bull TV.