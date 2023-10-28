Central Europe: Rovanperä consolidates his lead

Kalle Rovanperä consolidated his lead in the second real asphalt rally of the year at the start of the second stage of the new Central Europe Rally, the penultimate round for the World Championship.

The new Central European Rally, which is being held in the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria for the first time as a WRC round in three countries, has now reached Lower Austria and Lower Bavaria after the Czech Republic with the implementation of further sporting criteria. On the first of the six stages of the day, including the twice passage of the royal stage "Mühltal", with 27.15 km the longest of the new WRC round, title contender Kalle Rovanperä in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 remained clearly in front. The championship leader was 35.9 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 and 45.1 seconds ahead of his team-mate and title rival Elfyn Evans at the start of the second stage.

Now 23, the youngest ever world champion was pleased with his start to the second stage: "I think it's a pretty good start. We've been careful. The conditions are quite complicated and we'll try to keep some margin."

WRC third-placed Neuville, who no longer has a chance of winning the title, is primarily fighting for individual victories. "It rained a little bit, but not much. I had a little bit of trouble with the behaviour of the car. In the long corners at the end, I didn't have enough confidence to keep the speed. We will make some more changes to see if we can improve," explained the East Belgian.

Evans, almost as usual, sees room for improvement in himself: "In these conditions, there are always places where you can do better. In these conditions, it's once again difficult to find the right compromise."

Finland winner Evans has little to worry about for his rival behind Ott Tänak. Two-time season winner Ott Tänak ranked 52.9 seconds behind him in fourth place (+ 1:38.0). Sébastien Ogier followed with a further safety margin of 1:00.1 minutes. Ogier, an eight-time champion and three-time champion by choice, rediscovered his fighting spirit on the second stage of his "home game" and moved up one place to sixth (+ 2:38,1).

Ogier, on his sixth start of the season in the Toyota GR, said: "I don't think it was a super stage yet. After several cars, the road gets dirty quickly. It's a bit better this morning, so we'll try to have a better day than yesterday."

Just three-tenths of a second behind Ogier was his Toyota team partner Takamoto Katsuta, who will take Ogier's place in the team if the Frenchman does not start. 9.4 seconds behind Katsuta in P7 was Teemu Suninen in the second Hyundai i20 Rally1, 29.0 seconds ahead of Grégoire Munster in his second start in the Ford Puma Rally1.

The best German team is Armin Kremer and his daughter Ella in the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 in 25th place, but Kremer leads the FIA Master Cup for competitors over 50.



Standings after 9th of 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota 1:21:24,6 2 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 35,6 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 54,1 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1:38,0 5 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2:38,1 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:38,4 7 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 2:47,8 8 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 3:16,8 9 Lindholm/Hämäläinen (FIN), Hyundai + 6:19,0 10 Cais/Tunnkat (CZ), Škoda + 6:29,8

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2,44 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*

Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*

Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Central Europe Rally on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also accompany the Central Europe Rally, the twelfth round of the World Rally Championship in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany (26-29 October 2023), with live streams. At 22:00 CEST on Friday (27 October), Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October), the highlights of the respective day can already be seen on Red Bull TV.