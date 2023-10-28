Central Europe: Failure Evans, Rovanperä quasi champ

At the Central Europe Rally, the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä has virtually secured his second title in a row after the retirement of his only title rival Elfyn Evans.

The wet eleventh stage "Bayerischer Wald", the first decision of the new Central European Rally on German soil, brought an important preliminary decision in the title race between the two Toyota drivers Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans in favour of the defending champion and against Evans. The Welshman slid off the wet track in a homestead with his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in P3 and hit a barn, damaging the Yaris so badly that Evans had to retire and once again put his still possible first WRC title to bed. This meant that Rovanperä, who was 31 points ahead of Evans in the drivers' standings before the Central Europe Rally, had virtually wrapped up his second title.

But Rovanperä was not left unscathed on the second stage. On the tenth stage, the second of six decisions on Saturday, he spun and his lead over Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i 20 Rally1 shrank to 10.9 seconds. On the next stage, Evans' fateful decision, he again lost 22 seconds to Neuville, who now regained the lead 11.1 seconds ahead of Rovanperä.

Rovanperä explained: "I saw Elfyn's bad luck. Why would I want to take more risks. I feel sorry for Elfyn and Scott Martin. It was very complicated there. Now our goal is different. We will try to finish the rally with good points."

Neuville, who had already led until the fourth stage, said, "I feel sorry for Evans. His title chances have just disappeared. I think this stage was probably the most difficult."

Evans' retirement moved Ott Tänak in the Ford Puma Rally1 up to third (+ 1:19,6). "It was a complicated stage for us. We lost the hybrid on the previous stage and had a soft tyre, so it wasn't easy."

Three-time season winner and eight-time champion Sebastien was now fourth (+ 2:16,3) on his sixth start of the season in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally. "There is a lot of dirt on the track here We are not in a battle, so there is no reason to take risks," Ogier noted.

Behind him, Teemu Suninen (Hyundai i20 Rally1) passed Ogier's Toyota partner Takamoto for fifth (+ 2:33.4), pushing the Japanese driver down 2.3 seconds to sixth.

Standings after 11th of 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 1:45:45,3 2 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 11,1 3 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1:19,6 4 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2:26,3 5 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 2:33,4 6 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:35,7 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 3:04,1 8 Lindholm/Hämäläinen (FIN), Hyundai + 7:24,3 9 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford Fieta + 7:31,9 10 Camin/Roche (F), Skoda + 7:40,6

Link to the Central Europe Rally

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2,44 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*

Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*

Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Central Europe Rally on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also accompany the Central Europe Rally, the twelfth round of the World Rally Championship in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany (26-29 October 2023), with live streams. At 22:00 CEST on Friday (27 October), Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October), the highlights of the respective day can already be seen on Red Bull TV.