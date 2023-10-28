Neuville on course for victory, Rovanperä on title course

At the top of the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) at the Central Europe Rally, leaders Thierry Neuville and Kalle Rovanperä have different ideas about the objectives.

Third in the standings Neuville, relieved of the pressure of a title win, is on course for his second win of the season after Italy and his 19th WRC triumph at the Central Europe Rally in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. Rovanperä, in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, has turned his attention to successfully defending the title after the retirement of his team partner and title rival Elfyn Evans.

Both are heading in the right direction. After long-time leader Rovanperä pulled out the pace, Neuville regained the lead after leading until the fourth stage on the fate-rated eleventh decision. At the end of the second stage, Neuville reached the day's finish in the three-river city of Passau 26.1 seconds ahead of title contender Rovanperä.

Neuville said, "It was probably the stage I enjoyed the most this weekend. I love driving at night and it was fun. Throughout the afternoon we tried to manage our lead and I'm happy to finish the day at the top of the rally. We're chasing our target."

Defending champion Rovanperä said, "I just wanted to end the day with a good feeling. So I tried to drive a bit cautiously. It's good to be at the end of this day, it was complicated. I think those were the worst conditions I've ever had on asphalt."

In his penultimate start in M-Sport's Ford Puma Rally1, two-time season winner Ott Tänak (Sweden and Chile), back with Hyundai in 2024, took another place on the provisional podium for the day with third (+ 1:491). Tänak again reported problems: "On the previous stage we lost hydraulic pressure so we had no handbrake. In the first hairpin we went backwards and then in another hairpin I instinctively pulled the handbrake and locked the front wheels. It's a stupid thought." He slid off the still-damp track briefly.

After his tyre misfortune on Friday morning, the new Central European Rally had a few strokes in store for eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier on his sixth start of the season in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. The three-time season winner has since battled his way up to fourth (+ 2:20,2) from tenth on Friday morning. "It felt like Great Britain here! It was incredibly slippery in places. It's not much fun when you have no grip and you're on slicks," noted Ogier, who will also be competing in the finale in Japan.

Behind Ogier were his Toyota partner Takamoto (+ 2:47,9), Teemu Suninen (+ 2;58,8 ) in the Hyundai i20 Rally1, Grègoire Munster (+ 3;52,2) in the more private Ford Puma Rally1 and Pierre-Louis Loubet (+ 9:05,8) in the official Ford Puma.

In WRC2, Adrien Fourmaux in P9 (+ 9:12,3) in the Ford Fiesta MKII took the lead by 6,5 seconds from the still champion Emil Lindholm in the Hyundai i20N. Third place in WRC2 (+ 9:39,7) was taken by Nicolas Ciamin in the Škoda RS Fabia.

Standings after 14 of 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Car Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 2:18;34,5 2 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 26,2 3 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1;49,1 4 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2:20,2 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:47,9 6 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 2:58,8 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), For + 3:52,2 8 Loubet/Veillas (F), Ford + 9:05,8 9 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford Fiesta + 9:12,3 10 Lindholm/Hämäläinen (FIN), Hyundai + 9:18,8

Link to the Central Europe Rally

The Central Europe Rally on ServusTV:

Thursday, 26.10.2023:

14:00 CEST: SS 1 = Velka Cchuchie (2,44 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 2 = Circuit of Klatovy (8,92 km)*

Saturday, 28.10.2023:

11:00 CEST: SS 11 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 1 (= 11,88 km)*

18:00 CEST: SS 14 = Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2 (= 11,88 km)*

Sunday, 29.10.2023 (Change to normal time):

09:30 CET: SS 16 = Passauer Land 1 (= 16.37 km)*

12:00 CET: SS 18 = Passauer Land 2 (Power Stage = 16,37 km)

* good knowledge of English required

Central Europe Rally on Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV will also accompany the Central Europe Rally, the twelfth round of the World Rally Championship in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany (26-29 October 2023), with live streams. At 22:00 CEST on Friday (27 October), Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October), the highlights of the respective day can already be seen on Red Bull TV.