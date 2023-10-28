Rovanperä ahead of 2nd title, Neuville ahead of 2nd win

News and information for visitors at centraleuropeanrally.eu.

Spectacular action and high tension in the championship battle determined the action at the Central European Rally on Saturday. The penultimate round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season was already dominated by the title fight and got even more spice after the retirement of a top favourite. The title hopes of Elfyn Evans (Toyota) came to an end when the Welshman hit the wall of a Bavarian barn after a spin and damaged the hybrid Yaris.

This means that it is now up to team-mate Kalle Rovanperä to secure the title and arrive as world champion at the presentation ceremony on Sunday lunchtime from 14:30 in Passau. Because if he finishes this weekend in the points, the title can no longer be taken away from him. The Finn slowed down after the incident, so that Thierry Neuville (B, Hyundai), who had been in second place until then, had an easy time to finally take the lead in the Central Europe Rally. With the points for a win, he could also add a lot of explosiveness to the fight for the vice world championship at the upcoming WRC finale in Japan. There is also excitement in the rest of the WRC1 field - and even more so in the hotly contested WRC2 category. So it is worthwhile to be there for the last day of the Central European Rally. Tickets are available at the box office, information and news for visitors and fans at centraleuropeanrally.eu.

After the retirement of Elfyn Evans on Saturday morning, the positions in the Central Europe Rally classification were rearranged. Thierry Neuville took the lead in the Hyundai on the demanding asphalt tracks. For him, it is now not only about victory on the debut of the new WRC event, but also about decisive points in the fight for the runner-up championship.

"The last stage of the day was perhaps the most beautiful so far this weekend," said Neuville at the finish of the final SS14 Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest 2, which was already completed under the spotlight and where he was stopped second fastest, just 0.5 seconds behind Kalle Rovanperä. "All afternoon we tried to manage our lead and I'm happy to finish the day in the lead. We are on course." Rovanperä, who otherwise did not race with the very last bit of bite, had wanted to go for it again in those 11.9 km to the day's finale. "I wanted to finish the day with a good feeling and therefore I skied accordingly. It's good that the day is coming to an end. Those were probably the most demanding conditions I have ever experienced in an asphalt rally. Anyway, the starting position is good and tomorrow we want to try and finish the job."

Ahead of Sunday's four remaining special stages, Thierry Neuville leads the field with a 26.2 second advantage over Rovanperä. Third - already with a clear gap of 1:49,1 minutes - is Ott Tänak.

Dramas in WRC2

The battle in the other classes was also exciting on the stages in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. The strong WRC2 class was dominated by two drivers who do not play a role in the still open fight for the drivers' title. With WRC2 guest entrant Adrien Fourmaux (FRA, Ford), the Finn Emil Lindholm (Hyundai), as well as Nicolas Ciamin (F, Škoda), three drivers at the top of the class engaged in a close fight for victory, while the leaders of the standings all ran into difficulties. Andreas Mikkelsen (Skoda) and Briton Gus Greensmith (both Škoda) are still in contention as championship leader and third despite accidents and problems, while Yohan Rossel (FRA, Citroën), second in the standings, retired early.

Crowning finale with atmospheric award ceremony

On the final day of the Central European Rally, the visitors can look forward to another attractive programme. Four special stages in Germany and Austria with a total of 67.2 full-throttle kilometres will lead to the finish, which will be set up in the heart of Passau in front of the historic backdrop of the castle and the old town. Here the visitors could possibly see the newly crowned world champion. Whether Rovanperä does his masterpiece, visitors can experience live on site, because tickets (at 25 Euros / stage) for the special stages on Sunday are also available on site at the box offices. Information about the spectator points and navigation in the rally region as well as everything important about the event and the World Rally Championship can be found on the official homepage at centraleuropeanrally.eu. (CER)