Rovanperä again champion, Neuville winner

Slowing his pace in the Central Europe Rally finale, Kalle Rovanperä in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 defended his title as the youngest ever double champion. The 23-year-old Finn slowed his pace, albeit reluctantly, in obedience to räson, on the final four stages of the penultimate round of the World Championship to safely cross the finish line and claim his second consecutive crown. After the unfortunate misfortune of his teammate and only title rival Elfyn Evans, who ended up in a barn on Saturday lunchtime and thus lost his title chance, the finish for three-time season winner Rovanperä was his marching orders for Sunday's finale. Rovanperä obeyed and was therefore allowed to be greeted by Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder on Sunday afternoon as the old and new champion at the finish in Passau.

Söder greeted Thierry Neuville as the winner, who left Rovanperä behind by 57.5 seconds after 18 stages in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. However, Neuville (184 points) can secure his sixth runner-up championship against Evans (191 points) at the finale in Japan in three weeks' time. Toyota had already defended its title in Chile ahead of Hyundai.

With slightly moist eyes Rovanperä was happy about his second crown in the presence of the German double world champion Walter Röhrl: "I feel really great. For me this title is more important this year because the competition was stronger. We really did a great job. A big thank you to Jonne, who is also the best co-driver in the world, just like my team, which is the best team. This is great. I will enjoy this title more than the first one."

Neuville appreciated his win on the WRC debut of the Central Europe Rally: "Firstly, I'm really happy to be at the finish because it was a very demanding rally. Overall, the team did a great job and it's starting to pay off. We can be happy and proud of the team's work. We're focused on getting another win in Japan."

Slight joy also for Ott Tänak, who finished third (+ 1:52.8) and on the podium in his penultimate service drive in the Ford Puma Rally1: "A podium is always welcome. It was complicated and with all these junctions it is difficult to keep a good rhythm. We did it today and this podium is good for everyone."

15.8 seconds behind him, eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier, a Munich native by choice in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 who was looking for his fourth win of the season in his "home game" but had to do without due to early tyre trouble, missed out on the podium. "We won't remember much about this rally. The first day was a disaster for us. After that it was a normal rally. We will try to finish the season in Japan with a good performance. Congratulations to Kalle and I am sure this will not be his last title."

Behind him, his Toyota partner Takamoto Katsuta (+ 2:48,3), Teemu Suninen (+ 3:06,3) in the second Hyundai and Grégoire Munster (+ 4:22,3) in the privately entered Ford Puma were next.

Adrien Fourmaux (+ 11:35,8) in his works Ford Fiesta MKII was the fastest WRC2 driver in P8, but the FIA classification was won by Nicolas Ciamin in the Škoda Fabia RS in P9, 32,7 seconds Erik Cais and 2:06,9 minutes ahead of Kajetan Kajetanowicz, also Škoda. In the standings, however, Andreas Mikkelsen (Škoda) remained at the top ahead of Yohan Rossel (Citroën) and Gus Greensmith (Škoda).

Two-time Austrian champion Simon Wagner in the Škoda Fabia finished his WRC home race in 17th place overall (+ 16:24,2). Armin Kremer finished 20th overall (+ 21:28,1) with his daughter Ella in the Škoda Fabia as winner of the Master classification (participants over 50 years of age).

All three committed manufacturer teams also had to accept setbacks. The first one was caused (once again) by Esapekka Lappi, who, after a good start in third position, made his Huyndai i20 Rally1 a case for the junk press after a vehement off-road. The most embarrassing setback was probably suffered by title contender Elfyn Evans. On the eleventh decision, he missed his last chance for his first title (albeit more theoretical) when he lost his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 during a passage through a homestead and crashed into a barn, with the premature retirement and title loss. Two-time season winner Ott Tänak brought some light back into the M-Sport camp with a final podium finish on his penultimate tour of duty in the Ford Puma Rally1. But shade was once again provided by Pierre-Louis Loubet with a number of driving errors and technical problems such as the drive at the end. He finished in tenth place (+ 12:04,3).

The new Central Europe Rally passed its baptism of fire in the World Championship by being held for the first time in three countries (Czech Republic, Austria and Germany) and as the second real asphalt rally without any shortcomings. It was a very strong challenge with the different asphalt surfaces in autumn conditions with a lot of foliage and thanks to the cutting with a lot of dirt on the tracks as well as the temporary rain, a much higher challenge than Croatia. The organisation can boast of having put together a very selective rally, especially with the tracks in the Czech Republic, which met the highest standards. Praise came from Michèle Mouton, the FIA safety officer: "An incredible event with many spectators. I'm thrilled." Welcome to the 2024 World Championship.

Final standings after 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 2:52:39,9 2 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 57,6 3 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1:52,8 4 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2:08,6 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:48,3 6 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 3:06,3 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 4:22,2 8 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford Fiesta + 11:35,8 9 Ciamin/Roche (F), Skoda + 11:53,1 10 Loubet/Veillas (F), Ford + 12:04,3

Drivers' Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 235 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 191 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 184 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 152 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 114 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 89 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33

Manufacturers' Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 504 2 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 399 3 M-Sport Ford WRT 271

