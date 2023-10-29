All satisfied, organiser, champion, winner

It was a brilliant premiere for the Central Europe Rally: The round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), which was held for the first time this year, thrilled with 18 extremely demanding asphalt stages and proved to be a worthy venue for the ascent to the throne of the new World Rally Champion. Second place behind overall winner Thierry Neuville (Belgium, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid) was enough for Finn Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid) to secure the decisive points for the title win one round before the end of the season. In third place, Ott Tänak (Estonia, Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid) climbed onto the podium in Passau, Germany, which had become the hub of the rally world for four days as the location of the service park.

After the glittering start on the Hradschin in Prague, the teams fought a thrilling battle over 310 full-throttle kilometres in front of 125,000 enthusiastic spectators throughout the weekend. The Central Europe Rally will also be part of the WRC calendar next year: From 31 October to 3 November 2024, there will be the second edition, for which those who make up their minds on short notice can already purchase tickets at a special price. As of today, the four-day ticket will be offered for three days for 69,- Euros. The ticket shop and many news and pictures from the weekend are available at centraleuropeanrally.eu.

The decisive scene of the Central European Rally took place on Saturday morning, when Toyota driver Elfyn Evans slid off the track and was thus eliminated from the classification. Although the Welshman was able to compete once more on the final day of the rally, setting the fastest time on the final power stage to score five valuable additional points, it was not enough to secure the title. However, this was not enough to catch his team mate Kalle Rovanperä, who finished second overall.

The Finn was able to be celebrated as World Champion early and was happy: "I feel really good! This year was, for me personally, even more important than last year. The competition was tougher and we did a really good job in the cockpit. Of course, the biggest thanks go to Jonne Halttunen. He is the best co-driver in the world. I will enjoy this title even more than my first one". In initially changeable weather conditions, the rally cars left a lot of mud on the track, which became a real slide. "Those were the most demanding asphalt stages I had experienced so far in my career," marvelled world champion Rovanperä.

For overall winner Thierry Neuville, too, the victory was enormously important: With the points collected, he moves very close to second-placed Evans in the WRC standings, down to seven points, and will now duel with the Welshman for the runner-up championship at the season finale in Japan. "I'm really happy to be at the finish," the Belgian breathed a sigh of relief at the presentation ceremony in Passau. "It was an insanely exhausting and challenging weekend. We did a good job and showed consistent performance. That paid off in the end. It was a success of the whole team this weekend, we can be really proud of that." On the asphalt stages in the border triangle, Estonian Ott Tänak in the Ford was unable to pose a threat to the fastest two. He leaves Passau in fourth place in the WRC, with the points gap to Neuville having increased significantly.

Organisers more than satisfied with huge crowd of spectators

Already at the start in front of the presidential palace on the legendary Hradschin in Prague it was obvious that the Central Europe Rally would be a crowd puller. The organisers counted a total of 125,000 spectators at the packed stages in the Czech Republic (Thursday / Friday), Germany and Austria (Saturday / Sunday). "The fans helped us to make an unforgettable event out of a sporting gripping event," Prof. Dr. Harald Hertz, President of the AMF, was pleased to say. "This was a great rally festival! But my thanks also go to the many residents and local supporters who welcomed the rally fans from all over the world with open arms."

Even before the now completed premiere, the motorsport world governing body FIA had included the new WRC round in next year's calendar. ADAC Sport President Dr Gerd Ennser therefore says, also with a view to the already scheduled second edition from 31 October to 3 November 2024: "We were able to experience rallying at the highest level this week. The selected routes thrilled fans and drivers alike. We could not have repaid the trust that the world governing body FIA and the promoter of the WRC have placed in us for our debut event any better."

For the first time, the Central Europe Rally will feature a WRC round across the borders of three European countries. ACCR President JUDr. Jan Šťovíček, Ph.D. therefore emphasises: "A whole year of preparation has paid off. The international team from three friendly countries worked together optimally across language barriers and cultural differences and created a WRC rally at the highest level. For this, our thanks go to all the marshals and other volunteers."

Final standings after 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 2:52:39,9 2 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 57,6 3 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1:52,8 4 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2:08,6 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:48,3 6 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 3:06,3 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 4:22,2 8 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford Fiesta + 11:35,8 9 Ciamin/Roche (F), Skoda + 11:53,1 10 Loubet/Veillas (F), Ford + 12:04,3

Drivers' Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 235 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 191 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 184 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 152 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 114 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 89 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33