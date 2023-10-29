Rally paradox for Mikkelsen, champion after bad luck

The Central Europe Rally was a chaotic weekend for Andreas Mikkelsen, but his victory on the Power Stage was enough to make him WRC2 champion once again at the penultimate round of the World Championship.

Mikkelsen took the title in 2021 after a battle with fellow Norwegian Mads Østberg, but missed out last year, partly because of a very special mistake in Greece, but mainly because of two mechanical failures in the lead. In 2023 he made an excellent recovery.

He only started his season in the fifth round in Portugal, a full season was never in sight. But the Norwegian continued to perform, climbing further up the championship standings and eventually managing to secure a programme in his German Toksport team's Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 that was enough to win the title. It's a special achievement considering he managed to do it without having to use his losing points tally.

"We had a great season," Mikkelsen told DirtFish. "The pressure was quite high because the plan was only four rallies and I knew if I made a mistake in those four rallies we wouldn't make it, so it was really tough. But we managed it quite well."

Mikkelsen's season began with a podium finish (third) in Portugal before he claimed victory on the final stage in Sardinia when Adrien Fourmaux crashed out. This was followed by another victory in Estonia. Mikkelsen's season really took off, although a fourth place in Finland was disappointing as the three-time World Rally Champion was left to rue an incorrect set-up. But his drive in the Acropolis Rally Greece was particularly great as he fought back from 16th in class (after three mysterious punctures on the left rear of his Fabia) to win the event and take the championship initiative.

"That was something special," Mikkelsen explained. "And it's been a long time since I've driven like that, I don't care about anything, I just drive as fast as I can and it's nice to see that we still have a really good pace."

Ironically, the event that saw Mikkelsen close the lid and still win was by far his weakest event of the season. He and Torstein Eriksen were leading the Central Europe Rally, but the brakes went haywire and they went off the road on the fourth stage. Thanks to the support of the spectators, they were able to continue, but with a damaged car and no service at midday, there was no chance of an Acropolis-style comeback.

Instead, Mikkelsen simply waited for the power stage where he set the pace and with rival Gus Greensmith making a mistake and failing to collect bonus points, he now has the title in the bag.

"It started well when I was leading the rally and then I made a mistake on the fourth stage, we crashed and since then I've just been waiting for, let's say, the power stage and making sure the car was there for the power stage, so at least that. That was the only kind of points I could get," the 34-year-old explained. "And when Gus wasn't doing very well either, we had a chance to make the difference in the Powerstage."

Mikkelsen is an ambitious driver who has achieved a lot at a higher level than WRC2. But a second title means a lot to him.

"It's nice because at the beginning of the season I didn't expect to win the championship," he noted. "So we kept getting more and more rallies and in the end we also managed to go to Japan, so we knew we had that as a back-up. It was really nice to make it here because it would be so boring to go to Japan and race for a point or something, it would be a horrible weekend. It's nice to have that behind us and we can concentrate fully on Japan and go fast there."