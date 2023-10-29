Central Europe: Neuville wins Hyundai home game

The excellent result on the treacherous tarmac marked the Belgians' second win of the season and the team's 15th podium finish this year. Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula continued their steady weekend with a solid performance to confirm sixth place.

Alzenau-based Hyundai Motorsport celebrates a strong win on home soil at the Central Europe Rally, the penultimate round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), with Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe finishing on the top step of the podium. The Belgians emerged victorious after a tricky opening event that took them through three different countries (Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic) for the first time in WRC history. Over 18 complex tarmac stages, the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid crew were consistent and avoided the kind of mistakes that befell their rivals on the challenging tracks.

Their victory, which marks the team's 15th podium of the season and the eighth of the year for Neuville/Wydaeghe, is a testament to the team's hard work both on the ground and at their headquarters in Alzenau. It is also a significant win due to Hyundai Motor Company's strong presence in the region, including Hyundai Motor Europe and Hyundai Motor Germany, both based in Frankfurt, as well as Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech, the first Hyundai production plant built there.

It was a solid but cautious final day of the Central Europe Rally, with Neuville/Wydaeghe and teammates Teemu Suninen/Mikko Markkula focused on getting through the four remaining stages safely. Four decisions were contested with a distance of only 67.24 km. The Belgians' gap widened to 43.9 seconds before the Power Stage, where they successfully took home four additional points and consolidated their second win of the year. Neuville is now just seven points behind second place in the Drivers' Championship ahead of Rally Japan (16-19 November).

Suninen/Markkula completed a successful first outing on tarmac with the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. It was a steep learning curve for the Finnish duo, who managed to improve their pace over three trouble-free days to finish the car in sixth place.

Winner Neuville said: "I am really happy. It was a relief to reach the finish! It was a very challenging and tough weekend out there. Overall, we did a very good job. We had good consistency and speed, which really paid off, and towards the end I was able to enjoy the rally more, especially when the grip conditions became a bit more stable. Thank you very much to everyone. It was a real team effort this weekend and we got it done. We have been pushing hard for another win since Sardinia and it didn't come despite many podium finishes. To win here in front of many Belgian fans and family is of course great, at this moment a great joy. We can be proud of what we've achieved and now we're looking forward to the last event of the year and focusing on another win."

Suninen said, "In general, the rally was good. I haven't done anything like this for two years, so I was thrown in at the deep end! Every lap was different in terms of weather and conditions so there was a lot to learn. I had good pace in places, for example I was second fastest on SS11, but my experience was not enough to adapt to the conditions of the car from the first kilometre. I would like to say a big thank you to the team, it has been a great season. It was nice to get in the car in the middle of the season and take on this challenge; I think it's a good base to build on from here. I'm happy with the work I've done. I was pretty much where I expected to be on paper, on the toughest rally on the calendar for me."

Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul said, "This is a great feeling. First of all, congratulations to Kalle Rovanperä, who today secured his second drivers' title in the FIA World Rally Championship. It has been an impressive season from him and Toyota Gazoo Racing. They are clearly the benchmark and serve as inspiration for what we want to do. For us it was a very good rally. It was a new event and everyone put a lot of effort into the preparation. So many people from our factory joined us for our home rally this weekend, as well as our colleagues from Hyundai Motor Europe, Hyundai Motor Germany and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech. It was fantastic to have them here and share this moment with them. It's a moment that can build the winning culture we need for what comes next. Congratulations to Thierry and Martijn on their victory. They made no mistakes on a very challenging weekend. Teemu was able to gain more experience in very different conditions and it was a good opportunity for us to see his progress as we determine our next steps." (Hyundai)

Final standings after 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 2:52:39,9 2 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 57,6 3 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1:52,8 4 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2:08,6 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:48,3 6 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 3:06,3 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 4:22,2 8 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford Fiesta + 11:35,8 9 Ciamin/Roche (F), Skoda + 11:53,1 10 Loubet/Veillas (F), Ford + 12:04,3

Drivers' Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 235 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 191 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 184 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 152 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 114 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 89 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33