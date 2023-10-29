Kalle Rovanperä now youngest double champion

After being crowned the youngest ever World Rally Champion in 2022 in the GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid, 23-year-old Rovanperä is now the sixth driver to win consecutive titles in WRC history and the youngest ever double champion. It is the fifth consecutive year that a TGR-WRT crew has won the drivers' and co-drivers' crowns and also completes the third consecutive title hat-trick for the team, having won the manufacturers' championship at the previous rally in Chile.

The team entered the first cross-border Central Europe Rally knowing that only Rovanperä or his teammate Elfyn Evans could become this year's Drivers' Champion. With 31 points, Rovanperä had to avoid being overtaken by Evans to secure the title with one lap to go and made a strong start to the first full day of the rally on Friday. He won four of the six stages on the challenging wet tarmac roads in the Czech Republic and led by 36.4 seconds at the end of the day.

Conditions remained challenging when the rally switched to Austria on Saturday morning and Rovanperä suffered a spin but was able to continue with a reduced lead. Third overall, Evans had not been so lucky as he went off the road on SS11. The damage prevented him and his co-driver Scott Martin from continuing.

Evans had restarted on Sunday with a chance to score points in the Power Stage at the end of the rally, but Rovanperä now just needed a solid points haul to secure the title. Given the situation and the treacherous conditions, the Finn took a more cautious approach after SS11, leaving the rally lead to Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), but remained in a comfortable second place, which he carefully managed on the final day. The result is his seventh podium finish of the season, in which he has taken three wins so far and finished decisively in the top four in all but one of the twelve rounds contested.

Sébastien Ogier finished fourth overall, fighting back from an early setback in Friday's opening test with four fastest times. Evans scored his fourth test win of the weekend after giving it his all in the Power Stage. Takamoto Katsuta finished fifth after showing progress with his speed during the event in a fourth Yaris Rally1 supported by the TGR WRC Challenge programme.

Jari-Matti Latvala (Team Principal): "I am happy and really proud of Kalle and Jonne: they really deserve this second championship. Kalle was amazingly consistent during the season. It was harder for him to win this title than last year and Elfyn did a good job to keep the pressure on, but Kalle was able to do it in the end. I would say his approach was more like Juha Kankkunen's, calculating the points needed and thinking about it rather than aiming for every win. Elfyn also played a very nice season. He had to outperform Kalle here to have a chance. Unfortunately it didn't work out for him, but he did everything he could in that situation. Having secured all three titles, we will return to Rally Japan without any championship pressure and challenge our drivers to push for victory there."

Double World Champion Kalle Rovanperä: "It feels really good at the moment. I am really relieved because when you are fighting for a title there is always a big weight on your shoulders. I think this year it was harder and more challenging than last year. The competition was tougher, but we did a really good job. I'm really proud of the season we completed and I think I'm going to enjoy this one more than the first. It was a difficult event with some of the toughest conditions we've had in a long time, but we stayed cool and stuck to our plan. We had to take advantage of our starting position on Friday, which we did, but when Elfyn retired it was clear that we didn't have to fight for the win anymore because we had a bigger target. A big thank you to Jonne and the whole team and to everyone who supported us. Now I will enjoy the Rally Japan."

Elfyn Evans: "I would like to say a big congratulations to Kalle and Jonne and the whole team for winning these titles. They have worked hard and done an incredible job and deserve the title. From our side, the disappointment is obviously huge, but we knew we had to try. To do justice to Kalle, you have to say that he was very strong on Friday and we didn't have the pace to follow him. After that we kept trying, this time it didn't work but sometimes it does and we will try again next year. We were able to score some points at the Power Stage and now we can look forward to Rally Japan."

Sébastien Ogier: "This rally was not my strongest and I don't think we could do much with our grid position in these conditions, even without our problem on Friday morning. But towards the end of the weekend, the conditions were more pleasant, with some dry sections where we could put some gas and have fun in the car. So at least we had some fast times to take into this weekend. Congratulations to Kalle and Jonne: they have had another impressive season and I am sure this will not be the last. At the same time, I feel sorry for Elfyn because he put up a good fight with Kalle this season. Now we will try to finish the year on a high at Rally Japan." (Toyota)

Final standings after 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 2:52:39,9 2 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 57,6 3 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1:52,8 4 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2:08,6 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:48,3 6 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 3:06,3 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 4:22,2 8 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford Fiesta + 11:35,8 9 Ciamin/Roche (F), Skoda + 11:53,1 10 Loubet/Veillas (F), Ford + 12:04,3

Drivers' Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 235 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 191 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 184 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 152 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 114 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 89 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33