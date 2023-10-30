Armin Kremer settles for runner-up title in Masters

The Central European Rally was also used by some German pilots to compete and prove themselves on the international stage. Armin Kremer's approach was different.

Armin Kremer, now 54, is a three-time German Rally Champion (1996, 1998 and 1999) as well as European Rally Champion (2001), so he no longer has anything to prove to anyone. Regardless, he also had some sporting ambitions at the Central European Rally (CER) with his daughter Ella in the hot seat of a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, coming in second overall in the WRC Masters Cup. This is reserved for drivers over the age of 50. In 20th place overall, Armin Kremer celebrated his third win of the season in superior style. He was assisted by Ella in Croatia and Timo Gottschalk in Kenya. After the reunited Kremers had done their homework, the dad said: "That was a perfect weekend for us."

The successful entrepreneur from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (landpute.de) told SPEEDWEEK.com: "We thought about it for a long time beforehand. Since the leader in the Masters (the Spaniard Alexander Vallanueva - the author) had an accident in Greece, it had made purely mathematical sense for us to drive in the Central Europe Rally. But now he has entered for the finale in Japan, so we also tried to start there. But in the short time we had, we couldn't find a team that could have done it at an acceptable price. So we cancelled the project shortly after the rally in Passau."

To make matters worse, his deficit to the Iberian, who was sitting out this time, was still 18 points. This means that the latter would only have to finish fourth to win the Cup in Japan, so the effort is not worth it for Armin Kremer. His two retirements in Portugal and Sardinia weighed heavily on him. "We are usually the fastest, but even a win in Japan might not be enough in the end, especially as I don't see too many Masters contenders there."

Whether he will tackle the Masters Cup victory project again next year is written in the stars. "I can't say anything about that at the moment. You have to let a bit of time go by now and see what is realistic."

When asked about his successes during his really active time, Armin Kremer admits that he no longer has to do anything with a crowbar. "In principle, you can be happy if you can do it at all and still compete at a certain level."

Commenting on his strong showing at the CER, he said, "We are quite proud of this weekend because we were quite good in the times. Everything worked very well and we drove without any mistakes. Raimund Baumschlager's Team BRR did a great job and Ella did a great job too, so overall we were in a very good position."

The 24-year-old has been driving rallies since she was 17, but only for about two and a half years as her father's prompter. "She has already been able to gain some experience with other drivers, including Marijan Griebel (also a three-time German rally champion since the beginning of October this year and an advance car driver at the CER - the author), which now benefits me."

Armin Kremer assessed the CER in general positively: "It has definitely earned the status of a World Rally Championship. However, there are a few things to talk about that should be improved. But that is normal with a new concept. One focus from my point of view is that you should rethink the long distances. Although you embody a three-country rally, such long connecting stages are no longer contemporary and gruelling."