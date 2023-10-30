Podium for Tänak, RC2 victory for Fourmaux

The first edition of the Central Europe Rally in the World Rally Championship did not lack challenges for the crews of all categories. The different conditions on the roads in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic added to the uniqueness of the event, and the wet weather at the start of the event made the already difficult tarmac sections the most demanding this season.

Ott Tänak and Martin Jarveoja tackled the brand new event with their usual determination and skill, opening the event in Prague on Thursday with the fastest time on the unique Velká Chuchle racecourse. Tänak struggled with the wet conditions on Friday and had to adapt to keep fighting at the front of the field as there was no service at lunchtime to make changes to the set-up. The Estonian's times remained consistent in the top five and he finished the day fourth overall, 43.2 seconds off the podium.

On Saturday, Tänak scored a podium finish after Elfyn Evans went off the road on SS11. Changes at the midday service gave the number eight car a boost and helped it finish third fastest on the following stage, missing the fastest overall time by just a tiny 0.1 seconds. The aim on Sunday was to maintain the position and Tänak produced a cautious drive to secure his second consecutive podium finish in the penultimate rally of the season.

Grégoire Munster and Louis Louka impressed greatly in their second outing in the Puma, leading Rally1 on asphalt for the first time. Spectators saw Munster drive with impressive pace and confidence, with a close battle between him and teammate Pierre Louis-Loubet in the splits. Munster was a completely different experience to his previous outing in Chile last month and quickly adapted to the aerodynamics of the car on tarmac. His strong performance rewarded him with an impressive seventh place overall while impressing many in the service park.

Faced with the challenge of a new event format, Pierre-Louis Loubet also focused on developing his relationship with his new co-driver Benjamin Veillas. The French duo performed well, tackling difficult conditions made more challenging by their late off position on Friday. Unfortunately, Loubet lost more than four and a half minutes on SS8 due to a spin and subsequent wheel change and retired from the race, but fought through to the end of the rally to finish his season for 2023.

Richard Millener, Team Principal, said: "First of all I have to give a special mention to Adrien and Alex. To go from 15th to 1st over the course of the weekend is incredible. Ott and Martin finished on the podium for the second time in a row. I think it's fair to say that Ott was not comfortable in the car in these conditions. By staying determined and never giving up, he was on the podium for the second time in a row, which we are all very happy about. Gregoire and Louis were really impressive. With so little experience of Rally 1, they showed what potential they had. They both did really well. The smiles on their faces make it clear how they feel! And for Pierre and Ben, it was a really great year of working together, even if the season didn't end as they had hoped, and we all hope that we can continue this journey in 2024. I think this rally has a very bright future and I look forward to coming back next year! I hope they all get their well-deserved rest now."

Ott Tänak, 3rd overall, said, "It's a great result after the weekend, so not a bad weekend at all. The fact that we didn't have any trouble gave us something good back. I would say we weren't particularly competitive this weekend, but we didn't have a good grid position on Friday either and by lunchtime that day we were already in a position where there was no reason to push things any further, so we focused on dealing with the problem weekend. Let's see what Japan brings and maybe there will be more competition for us."

Grégoire Munster, 7th overall, said, "The rally felt like a big test for me. I think we put down some good times, so that was a bit like icing on the cake. The team did a great job and I think I can say that I felt pretty confident with the Puma straight away and it's a really positive point about the car that you feel comfortable straight away. But all in all we were happy with the performance."

Pierre-Louis Loubet, 10th overall, noted, "It was a very big weekend at the new event, it was a lot of work. With the new co-driver Benjamin, it was very challenging for us, but everything worked well, even if it was very difficult for him with the notes. A bit disappointed with our little mistake on Friday which cost us four minutes, but without that we can say the pace wasn't that bad."

Adrien Fourmaux, first in RC2, led, "Really happy about the weekend. After a puncture on stage three, we were fifteenth overall and made up all the positions to take the lead on Saturday night with some fastest times and win the rally. It was a big push, the car was fantastic and the team worked really well on the car, everything was always perfect."

Final standings after 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 2:52:39,9 2 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 57,6 3 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 1:52,8 4 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 2:08,6 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 2:48,3 6 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai + 3:06,3 7 Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford + 4:22,2 8 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford Fiesta + 11:35,8 9 Ciamin/Roche (F), Skoda + 11:53,1 10 Loubet/Veillas (F), Ford + 12:04,3

Drivers' Championship standings after 12 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 235 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 191 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 184 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 152 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 114 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 89 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33