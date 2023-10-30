Škoda with one-two-three, Mikkelsen WRC2 champion

17 Škoda Fabia within the top-20 of the WRC2 standings after a demanding rally with special stages in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.

The WRC2 World Champion for the 2023 season is Andreas Mikkelsen. Three points for the best time in class on the final Power Stage were enough for the Norwegian to take the crown in this second-highest rally category at world championship level for the second time in his career. WRC2 victory at the Rally Central Europe was secured by Nicolas Ciamin/Yannick Roche (F) ahead of two other Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 crews, Erik Cais/Daniel Trunkát (CZ) and Kajetan Kajetanowicz/Maciej Szczepaniak (PL).

After seven rounds in a row on loose surfaces, the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) returned to asphalt roads with the Central Europe Rally, which was held for the first time. After the start in the centre of the Czech capital Prague, the route led via Austria to the finish in Passau, Bavaria. While the two short show stages on Thursday evening went off without any incidents worth mentioning, the picture changed fundamentally at the beginning of Friday. Heavy rainfall caused standing water on some of the special stages (SS), so that all WRC2 cars left the service park on rain tyres.

Yohann Rossel (Citroën) was the first to pay tribute to the difficult conditions: The Frenchman went off the road on the third special stage and could not continue the rally. Andreas Mikkelsen and co-driver Torstein Eriksen were luckier in a similar situation on the following special stage: After a slip, the two Norwegians were helped by some spectators who pushed their Fabia RS Rally2 back onto the asphalt. After crossing the finish line of SS 4, Mikkelsen and Eriksen then demonstrated their talents as mechanics and carried out necessary repairs on their work equipment without outside help - the organisers had not scheduled a midday service break for this day. However, the time loss of more than ten minutes caused by the incident robbed them of any chance of winning WRC2.

Their Toksport WRT teammates Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson (GB/S) were also unlucky. Due to a puncture on the very first stage of the day, the British-Swedish duo lost around one minute. At the end of Friday they were eighth in the WRC2 classification, Mikkelsen/Eriksen found themselves in 19th position. With the start of the Power Stage, all eyes then turned to the two title contenders Gus Greensmith and Andreas Mikkelsen. They tackled the final stage from WRC2 positions four and 13. While Mikkelsen/Eriksen set the fastest time and thus increased their WRC account by three points to 111, Greensmith/Andersson could not collect any further points with seventh place after a spin. With fourth place in the final WRC2 result of the Rally Central Europe, Greensmith also has 111 WRC points. However, in the event of a tie, the higher number of victories this season decides Mikkelsen's position as WRC2 World Champion. Greensmith's three victories in Sardinia, Estonia and Greece can only be offset by two first places in Mexico and Portugal.

"I am very happy to have won the WRC2 World Championship title for the second time. Especially as at the beginning of the season I could not have expected to be in contention for the championship," Mikkelsen summed up. "My big thanks go to the fans who pushed us back on the road on Friday. After that slip we just focused on the Power Stage. That strategy paid off."

Just like his two brand colleagues placed ahead of him, Kajetan Kajetanowicz also collected points for the WRC2 Challenger classification in parallel with his podium finish at the Rally Central Europe. In this championship for young drivers, the young Pole is now only ten points behind Sami Parjari, who also drives a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. However, the Finn has already exhausted the maximum of seven WRC rally appearances per season stipulated by the regulations, so he cannot score any more points. Kajetanowicz therefore has the opportunity to collect the remaining championship points at the season finale in Japan. Also still with an outside chance in the Challenger classification: Fabia RS Rally2 driver Nikolay Gryazin.

The WRC Rally Japan (16-19 November 2023) will also decide the title in the WRC Masters Cup. The German Armin Kremer with his daughter Ella as co-driver secured a commanding victory in this classification for drivers aged 50 and over with his Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 from Team Baumschlager Rallye&Racing at the Rally Central Europe. With the Austrians Johannes Keferböck/Ilka Minor and the Hungarians Zoltán Lászlo/Gábor Zsiros, two other Fabia RS Rally2 crews followed in second and third place. With one round of the season remaining, Kremer is 18 points behind WRC Masters Cup leader Alexander Villanueva. Should the German decide to start in the land of the rising sun, it would be a showdown between the two over-50 drivers and their Škoda Fabia.