Keferböck's goal - podium in the Masters Cup

For Johannes Keferböck, the finish at the selective Central Europe Rally, penultimate round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), was the basic requirement to be able to finish third in the WRC Masters Cup.

On Thursday morning at 6 o'clock, we left for Prague in the Skoda Fabia Rally2. There, at 11 a.m., it was possible to visit the Superstage with the rally car, which opened the rally in the afternoon. Then it was off to Klatovy, where a circuit was also on the agenda. Keferböck: "That was in the dark, and whenever it is dark, I have a hard time with the glasses, with the vision. It is then really difficult for me to estimate the turn-in points."

Extremely difficult conditions

The rally really got going on Friday morning, in rainy weather. Keferböck: "Since we did the inspection in dry weather, we already suspected that it would be really muddy when it rained. But we didn't expect it to be so muddy." The very first Friday stage, SS3, claimed its victims, with well-known drivers like Andreas Mikkelsen or Yohan Rossel slipping off the track. Keferböck nods: "It was really difficult conditions."

"Kremer was too fast for us"

What quickly became clear: The direct competitor in the WRC Masters Cup, Armin Kremer, was unbeatable from the start: "Armin was simply too fast for us this time. We would have had to take too much risk to change that. Therefore, we drove our pace cleanly, because the finish was a prerequisite to ultimately finish in the annual top 3 of the WRC Masters Cup." Once again, the race was also run in the evening, but once again he had visibility problems in the dark.

Saturday was a good day for the duo Johannes Keferböck/Ilka Minor. "We improved massively, were clearly faster at the kilometre. With Kremer out of reach, we drove our pace and made no mistakes."

Except in the evening, again in the dark: "There was one spot that we were even warned about. But there we literally slid into a ditch at idle speed, from which we couldn't get out for four minutes. Fortunately, there were many fans and helpers who pulled us back onto the track. I would like to thank them again for that. Because the finish was important for the championship."

On Sunday, Johannes Keferböck and Ilka Minor enjoyed the rest of the rally: "We drove our own pace, settling for second place behind Armin Kremer. He simply drove very well and fast and was also the real winner in the WRC Masters Cup.

Keferböck also has nothing but praise for the organisers of the first Central Europe Rally: "It was a super event with great tracks". All in all, Johannes Keferböck draws a positive conclusion: "The final result was very important for us. It should ensure that we can finish on the podium for the year in the WRC Masters Cup. We are now in third place and now it depends on whether one of our pursuers still competes at the Rally Japan. I know that even the Masters Cup title would have been possible if we hadn't skipped the Acropolis Rally."(Trawniczek)