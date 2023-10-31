Walter Röhrl: "Could have driven the zero car!"

On the podium of the new Central Europe Rally there was a rare picture, the double world champions Walter Röhrl (1980, 1982) and Christian Geistdörfer congratulated the new double champions Kalle Rovanperä/Jonne Halttunen.

Rally icon Walter Röhrl spoke on the TV programme "Sport & Talk aus dem Hangar 7" about the Central Europe Rally, which was staged for the first time in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, and drew comparisons to his active days.

In Hangar 7 on Monday, the TV programme "Sport & Talk aus dem Hangar 7" also discussed rallying. As part of the rally talk, racing icon Walter Röhrl was a guest alongside Simon Wagner and Reini Sampl.

The Bavarian Porsche ambassador delivered whimsical announcements - and when he saw the original Quattro S1 with a short rim stand, he said: "At that time, it had 550 hp, and normally you have respect for that. But my goal was to have this monster obey me like a little finger."

"I must have been quite crazy," the 76-year-old Röhrl then marvelled at videos from the 1980s with incredible crowds very close to the road. "But back then it was everyday life - you must have tuned it out. I didn't meet anyone, thank God."

And Röhrl remembers further: "It was a sport back then where you had to be really fit with all the gearshift manoeuvres. The cars were very difficult to drive, much more difficult than today. Today, everyone can drive fast."

Could Röhrl imagine driving the new rally cars? "At my age, you should think about dying - not about cars like these," Röhrl smiled and then revealed. ""I had the offer to drive a zero car this time in the Central Europe Rally. I then said, if they provide me with an Audi S1, I'll do the zero car. There are so many electronics here with the new cars, I don't know my way around."