Champion Rovanperä: "We had to work harder".

The Finn's result of second overall in the triangle and Elfyn Evans' accident on day three meant he cannot be caught with one round to go in the 2023 season. Rovanperä, who made history last year by becoming the youngest WRC champion ever, joins an exclusive list of legends including Carlos Sainz, Walter Röhrl and Miki Biasion as a double winner. But the 23-year-old's path to glory was not as clear-cut this time as it had been twelve months earlier.

While Rovanperä took six wins in his 2022 season, he has only been on the podium three times so far in 2023. He did not celebrate his first triumph this season until the fifth round of the Vodafone Rally de Portugal in May.

"I think I will appreciate it even more," admitted the youngster, "because it was so difficult, for example, and how much we had to work for it. Last year, when we took the first title, I think the feeling and the emotions were bigger, but I think this title was done in a smarter way, with a plan for the whole season where we were pretty smart and also pretty fast. We still have a lot of stage wins and we are pretty quick in all conditions. I think we can be really proud of what we have achieved."

Co-driver Jonne Halttunen has been Rovanperä's right-hand man since 2017. He echoed that sentiment, saying, "You can see from the results that the competition was much tougher this year than last year."

"Last year we tried to win, not in all competitions, but basically we were brutal," Halttunen continued. "We pushed a lot and maybe took bigger risks. That gave us a good reward, but this year the approach was different: if there was a rally we couldn't win, we just took what we could. And when we could win, we put the pressure on and try to win it. The only mistake was in Finland, and that wasn't even a big mistake - it was just a bit unlucky. It was a different year, but a nice year."