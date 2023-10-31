Rally prodigy Kalle Rovanperä

Kalle Rovanperä has just won his second world championship title in a row at the Central Europe Rally ahead of schedule at the age of just 23. What makes the young Finn so special?

Allow me to make a comparison with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The composer was a prodigy at the piano pedals in his younger years, Kalle Rovanperä (now 23 years young) was and is a prodigy at the pedals of his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, he is the rally Mozart.

Only 23 years old and already two WRC World Championship titles for Kalle Rovanperä! Despite his very young age, especially in the rally world, the Finn has already left his mark on the history of the World Rally Championship.

The son of former driver Harri Rovanperä, who mainly drove for Peugeot and Mitsubishi in the 2000s (with a victory in the 2001 Rally Sweden), introduced son Kalle to the world of rallying at a young age. Until he drove his first rally car, at the age of eight!

After gaining his first experience in national championships in the Baltic countries, Kalle Rovanperä competed in the European Rally Championship (ERC) at the age of 16, before moving straight to WRC2. He became champion of the discipline in 2019 and secured a place in the premier class with the Toyota team in 2020.

From then on, in his precociousness, the young Finn kept breaking records that were completely new in WRC history: in 2020, he stood on a WRC podium for 16 days at the Rally Sweden at the age of 19 years, 4 months and the youngest driver, beating Evgeny Novikov's old record by more than two years!

The following year was the year of confirmation: In Estonia, he won his first WRC rally at the age of 20 years, 9 months and 17 days, erasing Jari-Matti Latvala's record. In 2022, Kalle Rovanperä will reach his full potential. Thanks to a fantastic season (6 wins in 13 rallies), the Toyota driver becomes the youngest world champion in history the day after his 22nd birthday, breaking Colin McRae's old record by more than five years!

In 2023, Kalle Rovanperä managed to defend his world championship title: At the penultimate round of the season, the new Central Europe Rally, the Finn took advantage of Elfyn Evans' retirement to secure his second crown early, with three wins and seven podiums.

Kalle Rovanperä's super stats in numbers:



63 WRC rallies

11 victories

20 podium finishes

171 best times

734 points

Youngest WRC world champion at the age of 22 years and 1 day

Youngest winner of a WRC rally at the age of 20 years, 9 months and 17 days

Youngest driver on a WRC podium at the age of 19 years, 4 months and 16 days