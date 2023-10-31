Fabio Schwarz: Up front in WRC3 until retirement

This year, Fabio Schwarz contested his first World Rally Championship round and immediately finished third in his class. A similar success seemed possible at his home rally, but a defect prevented this.

At the Croatia Rally in April this year, 18-year-old Fabio Schwarz competed in a World Rally Championship round for the first time. He immediately finished third in the RC3 class, in which the regular Junior WRC drivers also compete. After Sardinia and Estonia, the Central European Rally (CER) in the triangle of Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria was the next test.

This started promisingly, because on the first (show) special stage on the Prague racecourse, the son of the two-time German rally champion and former WRC race winner Armin Schwarz and his co-driver Bernhard Ettel from Austria marked the WRC3 best time. "We had a good start to the rally on Thursday and Friday and were able to keep up quite well at the front of the class," Fabio Schwarz told SPEEDWEEK.com.

In fact, he was in second place in the RC3 classification for a long time with his Ford Fiesta Rally3 and only dropped back to third place towards the end of the day. Before things really got going on Saturday, the fan belt broke on his small car, so that he had to call it a day early in the morning.

Per Super Rally, Schwarz/Ettel were able to rejoin the race on the final day and continued from Friday in terms of times. Among 54 finishers they are listed 51st, which is far less on the tally than would have been possible. "We have shown once again that we can ride at the front in terms of speed. We had four stage wins in the class and learned a lot."

Asked specifically about the school material, Fabio said, "It was tough conditions. We had three different weather on three days, so it was like three different rallies in terms of characteristics."

While in the Czech Republic the rain and cuts made the tracks increasingly slippery, the stages in Austria and Germany were smoother and faster.

Fabio Schwarz considers his sporadic appearances at WRC rallies in RC3 this year to have been very useful: "We gained a lot of track experience, which should be very helpful for the future. We were also able to see where we would stand in the Junior WRC. Nothing is fixed for 2024 yet, but this direction is the plan for the future. It is not yet possible to say exactly how that will work. It's always a question of budget and which or how many rounds there are."

Fabio Schwarz was also very taken with the Central European Rally and the fans, which the teenager, who was born in Ingolstadt and lives in Ehrwald in Tyrol, put into the following words: "It was a very good rally that was a lot of fun. It was also nice to see how many German fans were there with the flags at the track and came up to me in the service park for photos and autographs. That always gives you a little extra motivation to push. It was really a nice experience."