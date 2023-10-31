Röhrl: "Can't compare rally with Formula 1!"

Rally icon Walter Röhrl made a witty statement in favour of rallying on the TV programme "Sport & Talk from Hangar 7" and made Formula 1 look pretty old in the process.

Walter Röhrl was one of the guests on Monday evening's "Sport & Talk from Hangar 7" rally talk, which included the recently concluded Central Europe Rally WRC in Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria.

Regarding the secret of the now two-time World Champion Kalle Rovanperä (23) from Finland, Röhrl (76) said: "It's quite simple. When he was five years old, his father told him to go up to the lake, drive there and not come home before six o'clock. Then he went for a drive by the lake when he was five."

Röhrl therefore also believes in the medium term as far as the World Rally Championship is concerned: "This means that the decision for the next few years has already been made. I don't think there is anyone who can slow Rovanperä down. Maybe he will lose interest because of all the travelling. Maybe that happens because he has been doing motorsport for 17 years. But otherwise there is no match for him."

A comparison with Formula 1 stars like Max Verstappen was also made. Röhrl made it quite clear: "I can't compare rallying with Formula 1! A Formula 1 driver has 15 corners that he drives through 100 times."

It's a different story in the rally business. Röhrl explained vividly: "The rally driver comes around a bend that he looked at 14 days ago. In between, however, it rained seven times and then suddenly there is a lot more sand in the bend. A rally driver has to decide within a fraction of a second what to do. If you want to talk about driving a car, then it's rally driving - everything else is a child's birthday party!"