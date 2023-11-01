Central Europe - high praise from winner Neuville

Thierry Neuville, the winner of the new Central Europe Rally, spoke highly of the premiere of the three-country rally in the 2023 World Championship.

The brand new event took place in the German city of Passau, but started in Prague last Thursday before a full day of tests in the Czech Republic on Friday. Meanwhile, Saturday and Sunday's stages crossed the German-Austrian border.

Neuville won the new rally in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 by almost a minute to old and new world champion Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) after taking control of the rally again on day two when Elfyn Evans retired and Kalle Rovanperä focused on his title ambitions. The Belgian, currently third in the drivers' standings, was overwhelmed by the large fan attendance on all four days.

"I think for those who have been in the WRC for a long time, it's been a while since we've seen as much enthusiasm around an event as we did this weekend," praised Neuville. "There were people everywhere, and not just at the stages. They were on the road sections, at the service areas, lots of people everywhere. I don't mind doing a lot of driving or having road sections with long distances when we see as many spectators as we did this weekend. It was just a great spectacle and a good show, so I can't complain when we put a lot of miles in if it's rewarded."

Neuville was not only impressed with the atmosphere, but also admitted that the stages were all exceptionally demanding.

"The rally was beautiful but the weather was challenging," he explained. "It was very difficult and we were at a distinct disadvantage on Friday with our road position. Our chances of winning were very slim, but we were able to turn the situation around on Saturday with a consistent and fast pace while others were making mistakes. We were close behind and put the pressure on and it worked."