Sulzinger/Kiefer: Fully electric for the first time at the World Cup

"That was really fun," was Raffael Sulzinger's conclusion. DRM2 runner-up Raffael Sulzinger from Tittling and his co-driver Lisa Kiefer from Speyer were on the road for the first time with a "Stromer" in the Opel Electric with a wildcard in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup. The Opel duo gained a lot of experience and in the end only just missed the podium in an excellent fourth place. And the scenery, especially around Passau, was simply magnificent. The Cup was held as part of the Central Europe Rally - the WRC round through Sulzinger's home near Passau, which attracted 125,000 fans to the tracks in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany over four days.

"I would like to thank Drexler Automotive, GTÜ Plöchinger, ADAC Pfalz and Gasthaus Öller for giving Lisa and me this opportunity," says Sulzinger happily. It was above all Herbert Drexler who wanted to use the World Cup in the region to draw attention to the purely electric drive options. At an event at the airfield in Sonnen on Tuesday, Sulzinger showed the differences to his petrol-driven Ford. Opel Corsa Rally Electric (50 kWh battery, 136 hp, 260 Nm) against Ford Fiesta Rally4 (215 hp, 320 Nm).

VIP taxi rides at the shakedown in Tittling

On Wednesday, Sulzinger was allowed to do the VIP-driving for the Central Europe Rally at the shakedown in his hometown Tittling and had numerous guests in the passenger seat. Things got serious for him and Lisa on Thursday in Prague: During the opening ceremony they started in front of the magnificent backdrop of Prague Castle. On the first special stage, they gained their first experience with the eCorsa under competition conditions on the spectator circuit in a horse race track.

"No gearstick, automatic transmission, 600 kilograms more weight and the absence of the familiar engine noise: it's something completely different than with a combustion engine," the two quickly realised. On Saturday, it was off to the stages in the district of Freyung-Grafenau (SS Knaus Tabbert Bavarian Forest) and to Austria. The wet road conditions, the late start number and the associated dirt on the track from the other vehicles made for a great challenge. "Even the best WRC drivers like world champion Kalle Rovanperä and winner Thierry Neuville had a lot of respect for the stages," Sulzinger points out. "So it was probably the most difficult setting to be on the road for the first time with a completely different car and drive."

But together with Lisa Kiefer he mastered this with flying colours and came back to the service park in front of the Passau Dreiländerhalle in third place. On Sunday, with another test in Austria and the Passau Land in Breitenberg, they wanted to defend the podium. But after several "aha-moments" with the unfamiliar vehicle, the two decided not to risk anything more and to bring the eCorsa safely to the finish. In the end, they finished behind vice-champion Max Reiter (in his 3rd Cup season), the best result of a Cup guest entrant so far.

"We are very happy about fourth place as guest starters and it was great that we were able to get a taste of the world championship in this way," said Sulzinger and Kiefer happily. But now the season is really over. (Sulzinger)