Walter Röhrl: "Had a photographic memory".

With Walter Röhrl, Reini Sampl and Simon Wagner, a small but select group of rally drivers gathered in Hangar 7 at Salzburg Airport on Monday to discuss the penultimate WRC season and the sport in general.

Rally icon Walter Röhrl (76) was also asked about the secret of his former success: "I can't say that so clearly," mused the man from Regensburg. "One advantage was that I have a photographic memory. You have your co-driver, who drives the stage three times and notes everything down. Many then drive according to what the co-driver says."

But the four-time Monte winner qualifies: "If you want to drive really fast, you can't wait for the co-driver to tell you what to do. If there was fog, then I was far away from the others. I had the advantage of knowing what was coming behind the next crest."

On his beginnings in the 1970s, he described, "I was a skier and I also rowed. One day a friend rode with me in the car and said - you drive so well, you should do a rally. I said if you set me up with a car..."

"I then started when I was 24. I then drove my first rally and thought to myself: why are they all driving so slowly here?" But Röhrl knows: "You have to be lucky when you meet a person who recognises the only talent in you. I probably would have spent a lifetime rowing and skiing otherwise."

On his first triumph in Monte Carlo, Röhrl said. "It may not have been the best race, but it was the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. I had achieved everything with it - I wanted to quit then. But my co-driver was less enthusiastic about it - he said, you must be crazy - now that we can earn money with it. I then set myself the next goal and wanted to show that people are the most important thing in rallying. I then won the Monte four times in a row."

Regarding his US outing at Pikes Peak in the 1980s, Röhrl recalls, "The Pikes Peak car was lighter than the rally car. There were also no potholes there - so you didn't have to be afraid for the car either. But there were also a lot of bends, where it then went 500 metres into nothing. We were geared to 212 km/h and we were in the limiter in four or five places and then it went down 1,800 metres."

Röhrl adds, "That's where my photographic memory came in handy. But it was very difficult to remember. There was no tree for orientation, you always drove against the horizon. I had to drive at that time because I had to from Audi. But driving a rally was much more interesting for me. Many people only talk to me about Pikes Peak. Pikes Peak was a chore for me, but still a great experience."