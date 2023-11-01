Albert von Thurn und Taxis: Strong performance unrewarded

Albert von Thurn und Taxis also wanted to be at the World Rally Championship on his doorstep. And he was, albeit with time restrictions. The achievements of the shrewd aristocrat commanded respect.

At the Central European Rally (CER) with its epicentre in Passau, Albert von Thurn und Taxis from Regensburg, officially Albert Maria Lamoral Miguel Johannes Gabriel Prince of Thurn and Taxis, and since 1990, according to tradition, usually referred to as Prince of Thurn and Taxis on official occasions, simply had to be there. Parallel to his motorsport activities on the circuit (2007 and 2008 runner-up in the ADAC GT Masters and 2010 even champion together with Peter Kox), he has also competed in rallies since 2009 and usually cut a good figure.

He now showed very good performances with his co-driver Jara Hain in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 at the CER, with which he impressively proved that he is not only a prominent nobleman with a special hobby, but a seasoned rally driver.

After the first two special stages on Thursday at the Prague Racecourse and the (night) Circuit of Klatovy, he took 30th place in the overall standings as the best German, just ahead of former European Champion Armin Kremer. Of the 30 WRC2 cars, he was 19th, which was already not bad.

On Friday morning, too, the 40-year-old initially fought on equal terms with the Mecklenburger, who was 14 years older, but on the third special stage of the day the glory was over. "After a jump, a manhole cover appeared in the cut. In the recce it was probably still overgrown, so we didn't see it at all. Unfortunately, I hit it and the damper exploded and the brake blew out," he described the unspeakable situation, which inevitably led to retirement, to SPEEDWEEK.com. "That was actually the end of the rally for us. But rallying is a different sport. After the restart, it goes on until the bitter end. However, it was difficult to find the motivation again on Saturday."

On the final day, Albert von Thurn und Taxis again gave everything he had. And that is a lot by now. He settled around 20th place in the overall field. His best stage result was 17th place on the penultimate stage. Deducting the nine WRCs still in the field, this meant nothing other than 8th place in the WRC2 competition. Although ultimately irrelevant, von Thurn und Taxis/Jara are ranked 46th at the end of the CER.

"I'm glad we kept going and held on. It was just awesome. Great weather, great stages and great fans. It really put me in the mood," he commented on his attacking drives, which did not exactly indicate a motivation problem. "That was pure form on the day. I was totally happy afterwards because I enjoyed the whole day and every stage. On Friday and Saturday I really bit and ate dirt. But that was still a lot of good experience that I gained. Sunday was an absolute dream day."

Asked about whether this was his best performance in a rally car, at least in terms of feeling, he replied, "I wouldn't say that, at least not from the rankings. However, I am very happy with my times. But when you look at a ranking and it says 20th, that's always a hard sell for me."

Albert von Thurn und Taxis is even harder on himself when it comes to the overall ranking. "If you only finish 46th, like we did this time, that's not something you can hang your hat on," he unjustifiably hides his light under a bushel, citing: "In Slovenia I last drove best times, that was something different for me."

However, he immediately put this into perspective: "It is and remains a hobby, because I can't devote as much time to it as others do. We hardly ever test, preferring instead to drive another small rally. But of course I have absolute ambition and don't just do it 'just for fun', but also look at the results and times."

Regardless of the result, the CER in itself was a successful event for him and a highlight in his motorsport career. "I'm super happy that I was able to participate and was absolutely thrilled with the stages and the whole show around it."