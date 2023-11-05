Central Europe: Organisers happy with debut

The organisers of the Central Europe Rally (CER), the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), describe their WRC debut as a success and "we are happy about that".

The four-day event through the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria provided thrilling action in changeable conditions and crowned world champions Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Andreas Mikkelsen and Torstein Eriksen at the end.

One stage was neutralised on the opening day when the FIA, working closely with the event's safety team, detected spectators moving near the road. Organiser spokesman Michael Kramp said that an incident was being investigated, but it did not tarnish what was a great event.

"Are we happy? Was the Central Europe Rally a success? Yes, definitely," he said. "We had more spectators than expected - we measure around 125,000 and these are single ticket sales. All the messages we got from journalists and everyone else was that the tracks were good - they put us in a good mood."

Kramp continued: "The spectators and fans had a good time and that is very important to us. Of course we understand that the teams will feel that some aspects of the event are not perfect, but we are working on it. This was our first time and it's a great achievement to bring three different sporting cultures and three different cultures together in this way. We are already looking ahead to the next one and looking at how we can improve in some areas. But we are very happy about that."