Millener/M-Sport: "Our car is competitive"

As the World Rally Championship (WRC) draws to a close in Japan (16 - 19 November), Richard Millener and M-Sport are clearly already working on the next season.

With the departure of Ott Tänak, the British team will find itself in a situation familiar to a team that has to be rebuilt without necessarily a large budget. "It's always a difficult time of year for us. We try to set up a budget and put all the parts together. Just because Ott is leaving the team doesn't mean it's easy to replace him with another rider. The loss of a top rider has several effects."

After hoping to win the championship title with Ott Tänak this year, M-Sport will therefore be pursuing completely different goals next season. The most likely options are Adrien Fourmaux and Pierre-Louis Loubet, while Grégoire Munster is not necessarily expected for a full season.

Millener explained: "Our goal is a younger team - a junior team, for example, in which the following ideas are developed. At the moment, we are not in a position to recruit a first-class driver. We have to be realistic about that. We know that we have a sufficiently competitive car. There are advantages to having the next top drivers in the junior team. That's what Malcolm (Wilson - team owner) and M-Sport have been doing for many years. Sometimes you have to go back a little bit to move forward."