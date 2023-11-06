Former Peugeot sports director Provera dies

Former Peugeot sports director Corrado Provera has died at the age of 82. He was instrumental in Peugeot's successes, particularly in the World Rally Championship.

The native Italian was 82 years old. Provera began his career at Chrysler and remained in the structure, moving to Peugeot via Talbot. After starting in public relations, he moved into management and eventually sat on the Peugeot board.

He became Peugeot's Sports Director in 1998 and decided to move the brand from Formula 1 to the FIA World Rally Championship. The 206 World Rally Car was born and delivered immediate success. The Velizy-based team dominated the next three years, claiming a hat-trick of manufacturers' titles and two out of three drivers' titles with Marcus Grönholm.

The Finn remembered his boss fondly, saying: "He and I were very similar, we always pushed hard - me behind the wheel and him behind his desk. We worked well together. He was always someone who looked after everyone in the team. He always said he had a lion in his heart, and that was true - he was all about Peugeot."

The author fondly remembers his interview with Provera in 2001 about the possible WRC debut of the 2002 ADAC Rallye Deutschland, where he smoked one of his signature Havana cigars. Provera couldn't do without a Havana. His words made it easy to recognise his leadership qualities and his will to succeed.

In a statement, Peugeot Sport said: "It is with great regret that we learn of the death of Corrado Provera. His years at the helm of Peugeot Sport were characterised by his charisma and energy. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and all who knew him."