FIA Rally Star: Decision in Germany imminent

The six teams integrated into the FIA Rally Star are preparing to take part in their final event. At the end of the loud seat rally (9 - 11 November), only four participants will remain for the JWRC 2024.

The FIA's young driver programme has reached an important stage. After a long selection process around the world, six pilots (one woman and five men) with very different backgrounds were chosen to complete a year of training. In addition to theory, they were also able to carry out test sessions and, above all, take part in tests.

To enable them to overcome as wide a range of difficulties as possible, the selected circuits offered very different characteristics. There were two sessions on tarmac and four on unpaved surfaces. Between the rather slow San Marino and the very fast Saaremaa in Estonia, they had enough to round off their knowledge. This diversity has already led to the emergence of a certain hierarchy in this group of six. Some of the candidates know that they will have to show a strong one in Germany if they want to reverse the trend and return to the elite.

Whatever the situation of the six members of the FIA Rally Star programme, it is certain that they will all be under pressure this week to perform to the best of their ability in order to secure high marks for the final standings by completing the programme's eight stages over 138.92km.