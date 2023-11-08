World Rally Championship: An evening with Christian Geistdörfer

On 19 November, the 2023 WRC season will be history. A little later, Christian Geistdörfer will be telling stories about rallying in days gone by at the Horch Museum in Zwickau.

Following the great success of Christian Geistdörfer's lecture evening at the "August Horch Museum Zwickau" in November 2022, there will be a new edition this year. On Thursday, 23 November 2023, the two-time rally world champion will return to the West Saxon car city as co-driver of the great Walter Röhrl to present one of his books. Specifically, it is the work "Unsere 4 Monte Siege" (Our 4 Monte Victories), in which the Bavarian describes the events of the congenial rally duo from his perspective, that of the co-driver.

Geistdörfer was active from 1975 to 1990. He was the man behind the great successes, world champion organiser and prompter of the "rally driver of the century" Walter Röhrl. In addition to their two joint world championship titles in 1980 and 1982, both are particularly proud of their four overall victories in the most difficult and most popular of all rallies, the Monte Carlo Rally.

As recently as 2001, Walter Röhrl and Christian Geistdörfer drove a Porsche 996 GT3 as the lead car in the ADAC Rallye Deutschland held from 5 to 8 July, which became a round of the world championship in 2002.

When the World Rally Championship returned to Germany (in combination with routes in the Czech Republic and Austria) as the Central European Rally (CER) at the end of October after a four-year break and the 2023 world champions were already crowned at the penultimate round of the season with the Finns Kalle Rovenperä and Jonne Halttunen, Walter Röhrl and Christian Geistdörfer were given the honour of officially presenting them with their awards.

On 23 November, Geistdörfer will be making his second guest appearance at the August Horch Museum Zwickau, this time for the aforementioned book reading. In addition to excerpts from the book, he will also be presenting exciting video clips from the cockpit of the vehicle and commenting on them. In a relaxed atmosphere, he will talk about his experiences and successes in rallying and answer questions from the interested audience in small talk.

During the break, the "August Horch" restaurant and its team will provide entertainment with snacks and drinks. Of course, Geistdörfer will once again be in the centre of the action and can answer the odd question or sign the books on sale.

You can look forward to a varied and exciting evening with the most infallible co-pilot in rally history and string-puller in Walter Röhrl's cockpit.

The event starts at 7 pm, includes a break and ends with the official part at around 10 pm. Afterwards, the book sale continues with signing and photo opportunities with Christian Geistdörfer in an Audi Sport Quattro S1 from his most successful period. Information and tickets for this unforgettable experience are available at www.horch-museum.de. Tickets cost 30 euros in advance and 35 euros at the box office.