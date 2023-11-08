Latvala/Toyota: "Hyundai doesn't worry us"

Jari-Matti Latvala, the Toyota team boss, says that Toyota does not need to worry about the improved performance of its rival Hyundai.

Hyundai has recently shown a sharp rise in performance, but Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala should not be too worried about this after successfully defending all three titles in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

In its rich 50-year history, the World Rally Championship has produced numerous sporting dynasties, such as Citroën with the Loeb era, Volkswagen with the Ogier era and Lancia with the Group A era. And now Jari-Matti Latvala is on the verge of creating one for Toyota. The three consecutive drivers' and manufacturers' titles secured by the team under the Finn's leadership have made the Japanese brand the triumphant force in the WRC. Add to that the two additional drivers' titles and the 2018 manufacturers' crown secured under former team boss Tommi Mäkinen, and dominance is perhaps the only word fitting enough to describe Toyota's form since its long-awaited return to the championship in 2017.

With envious eyes, Hyundai has looked towards Toyota, where trophies have been piling up in recent years. Okay, that's not entirely fair. Of course, the Korean brand took the manufacturers' crown in 2019 and 2020, but in the last three seasons, the Alzenau-based team didn't stand a chance.

In response to this far from desirable record, Hyundai went on a real shopping spree in 2023. First, the company chose former Renault Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul as team principal. Then François-Xavier Demaison was recruited as technical director, before the big news was announced after the Rally Chile that Ott Tänak would be rejoining the team next year as Thierry Neuville's partner. And Hyundai still has plenty of interesting options to choose from when it comes to filling its third car for 2024.

It has been an impressive recruitment campaign, with the aim of smashing the Toyota dynasty and bringing both the drivers' and manufacturers' world titles to Alzenau for the first time. The moves have not gone unnoticed in the Hyundai camp.

"Hyundai is obviously making a big effort for next season," said Toyota Team Principal Latvala. "Their mission is to win both titles. We are prepared. We know it will be more difficult next year."

When asked if he thought his team would need to get stronger in 2024 to keep up with their rivals, the Finn was happy to emphasise Toyota's existing strengths and also point out where he thinks Toyota can improve.

"We know that we have a very reliable car," explained Latvala. "But of course that's not enough. We have to work on achieving more performance. But what I can also see from our driver line-up is that our drivers have been very consistent this year. And that was our strength. There are still rallies where we need to improve. There are some like Chile where the tyre wear was not at the right level. That's something we need to improve for next year. And let's focus on our other weak points and not make too many changes. Let's just concentrate on what we have, improve it and look at the championship. And I think everything will be fine."

Latvala knows that even if Toyota can continue to improve, there is no guarantee that his 100 per cent track record as team principal will still be intact at the end of the 2024 season. With Hyundai hot on its heels, it looks like next year's title fight has all the ingredients to go down to the wire. But no matter what the opposition does, the Finn will not be distracted from his mission as team boss.

"I don't think we should focus too much on what Hyundai is doing," Latvala added to wrc.com. "We just need to focus on what we know are our strengths and try to improve the areas where we are a bit weaker. Can we win it? I don't know. Nobody knows! But we shouldn't focus too much on Hyundai."