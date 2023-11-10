Abiteboul/Hyundai: "Ott could be our Max"

Cyril Abiteboul hopes that Ott Tänak can bring a certain Max Verstappen-style dominance to Hyundai Motorsport when he returns to the Alzenau squad in the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship.

The 36-year-old Tänak has signed a contract with Hyundai, according to which he will return to the Hyundai team squad in Alzenau next season. The Estonian left the team at the end of 2022 to drive a Ford Puma Rally1 from M-Sport in this year's championship.

Abiteboul, who was appointed Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport in January, has not yet worked directly with Tänak, but the former Formula 1 team boss has high hopes for his signing from Estonia.

"In my own history in motorsport," said Abiteboul, "I've always been inspired by the organisations that are all about a winning strategy and everything is driven by results. I think of Red Bull and honestly I'm pretty sure that if Ott was in Formula 1, he would be driving for Red Bull Racing. That's the inspiration I want to pass on for Hyundai. I want us to be the Red Bull Racing of the WRC and Ott could be our Max Verstappen."

Tänak scored nine victories with the Korean brand between 2020 and 2022. In 2019, he won his only WRC title to date with rival team Toyota. Max Verstappen won his third WRC crown in 2023.