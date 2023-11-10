Latvala/Toyota compares Rovanperä with Kankkunen

Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala makes a special comparison. In reports about the four-time champion Juha Kankkunen, his name should be replaced by the two-time title winner Kalle Rovanperä.

Kankkunen may have been five years older than Rovanperä when he won the first of his four world titles, but Latvala can recognise comparisons between the two. The Toyota team boss is regarded as one of the sport's greatest historians. So when he makes a comparison between drivers, you can be sure that there is a lot of thought behind it.

Kalle Rovanperä's second title season this year was enough to make Latvala reflect and smile at the memory of a career he pursued as a child.

"Kalle's approach this year," said Latvala, "is more like Juha Kankkunen's: he calculates and thinks about what points you need instead of going for every win. I'm really happy and proud of Kalle and co-driver Jonne Halttunen. They really deserve this second championship. Kalle has been amazingly consistent throughout the season. It was harder for him to win this title than last year and Elfyn Evans did a good job to keep the pressure on, but Kalle did it in the end."

Given that Rovanperä has a five-year lead over Kankkunen, the question is: how many titles can he win?

"Kalle is a special talent," explained Latvala. "We've seen that, and we've seen that for a long time. How many championships? I don't think anyone knows yet, but there is no doubt that he has the time to win many."